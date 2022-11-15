World Cup Prize Money 2022: Guess What The Winners Receive

There’s a stack of World Cup prize money on offer at the tournament so it’s not just the kudos of winning football’s top prize at stake. We take a look how much the 2022 World Cups winners will get, plus the other sides based on where they finish and even the players earnings.



World Cup 2022 Prize Money Revealed



It’s not just the glory of entering the soccer records books when you win the FIFA World Cup, but there’s also a bundle of cash on offer for ALL the teams based on how well they do.

Since the last finals in Russia in 2018 the winner’s prize has increased by just over 10% to $42m, while even the sides that only make it as far as the Group stages get $9m.

FIFA have a total revenue budget of $4.6m and are expected to get $2.6m in broadcasting rights over the tournament, with $440 in total prize money on offer to the teams and players in 2022.

How Much Do The World Cup 2022 Winners Receive and Finishing Position Breakdown



The winning World Cup team will get $42m, while all the group stage teams will receive $9 regardless of if they qualify or not. You can see the full break down below, with the difference between the runners-up and the winners being $12m.

Finish Prize Money (USD) Group Stage

$9m Round of 16 $13m Qtr-Finals $17m Fourth Place $25m Third Place $27m Runner-up $30m Winner $42m

What About The Players, What Do They Earn At The World Cup?

The World Cup players will earn from the Qatar World Cup Finals too. FIFA lets each side decide the player share breakdown, so these will, of course, differ between nations.

There is also every chance the sides will have player bonuses on place based on how far they progress with Australia reporting to be offering their players AU$226,000 and an extra $290k if they progress out of the Group Stage – Australia have to play Denmark, France and Tunisia in Group D.

World Cup Prize Money Over The Years

See below how the World Cup prize money has increased over the years – going up from just $2.2m in 1982 to a reported $42m this year in 2022.

Year Prize Money (USD) 2022 $42m 2018 $38m 2014 $35m 2010 $30m 2006 $20m 2002 $8m 1998 $6m 1994 $4m 1990 $3.5m 1986 $2.8m 1982 $2.2m

How To Watch The World Cup, Key Dates, Times and Betting



📅 FIFA World Cup START Date : Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Sunday Nov 20, 2022 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date : Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Sunday Dec 18, 2022 🕙 World Cup Match Times (CST): 1pm, 4am, 7am & 10am

1pm, 4am, 7am & 10am 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar



Qatar 📺 Watch : FOX Sports & JazzSports

FOX Sports & JazzSports 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds: Brazil +425 | Argentina +600 | France +675 | England +850

