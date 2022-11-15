Soccer

World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?

Andy Newton
harry kane golden boot 2018 world cup
The World Cup top goalscorer betting is always another popular market as punters look to predict which player will end up scoring the most goals and, in the process, land the 2022 Golden Boot.

World Cup Top Goalscorer: England’s Harry Kane Tops The Golden Boot Betting

World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?

Harry Kane, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur in England, landed the World Cup Golden Boot at the 2018 Russia Finals and the top soccer betting sites in the US make the Three Lions striker favorite in the World Cup top goalscorer betting to successfully defend his title.

Kane is England’s all-time scorer with 51 goals to his name and with England pitched in Group B with USA, Iran and Wales many feel that Harry Kane will have some good goalscoring chances in these games.

At the Russia 2018 World Cup, Kane notched six goals to win the Golden Boot and with 9 of the last 21 (43%) World Cup top goalscorers also bagging six goals this seems to be the benchmark for strikers to be in with a chance.

England get their 2022 World Cup campaign started against Iran on Monday Nov 21 – you can check out the best soccer betting sites for England v Iran here and grab $6000 in free bets too.

2022 World Cup Top Goalscorer Betting Odds

Why not use some of the World Cup free bets on offer on this page to place a bet on a player to be the World Cup top goalscorer and win the Golden Boot.

World Cup Players Odds Play
Harry Kane (England) +800 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Kylian Mbappe (France)
 +900 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Karim Benzema (France)
 +1200 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Lionel Messi (Argentina)
 +1200 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Neymar Jr (Brazil)
 +1400 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
 +1800 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)
 +2000 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)
 +2500 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Memphis Depay (Netherlands)
 +2500 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Richarlison (Brazil)
 +2500 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Gabriel Jesus (Brazil)
 +3300 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Guilherme Pedro (Brazil)
 +3300 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Vinicius Jr (Brazil)
 +3300 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Alvaro Morata (Spain)
 +3300 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Kai Havertz (German)
 +4000 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Raphinha (Brazil)
 +4000 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
 +4000 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Serge Gnabry (German)
 +4000 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?
Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)
 +4000 World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?

Note: Odds are subject to change

Other Leading World Cup Golden Boot Contenders

World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?

Kylian Mbappe;: 4 World Cup goals (7 games) – France’s Mbappe is next best in the World Cup Golden Boot betting market @ +900 with BetOnline before a game has started. The PSG star man will be a popular pick to get on the scoresheet in France’s opening group D games that sees them face Tunisia, Denmark and Australia.

Karim Benzema:  4 World Cup goals (5 games) – Benzema is 34 now but still in prime form and is another big threat in front of goal for France. With Mbappe as his likely partner then the Real Madrid man is also a leading fancy in the top goalscoring market @ +1200 with BetOnline.

Cristiano Ronaldo:  7 World Cup Goals (17 games) – 37 year-old Ronaldo will playing in his fifth FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar and so far the Manchester United man has scored seven World Cup goals from 17 games. He’s Portugal’s main man in attack and being their penalty-taker too then it will be a shock if he’s not adding to his World Cup scoring record this year. Portugal will face Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana in their Group H games. Ronaldo can be backed @ +1800 with BetOnline.

Lionel Messi:  6 World Cup Goals (19 games) – Messi is 35 now and appeared, like Ronaldo, has figured in four past World Cups. The PSG man has netted six World Cup goals from this 19 appearances at the finals and will face Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia in Group C. Messi is on offer @ +1200 with BetOnline.

World Cup Golden Boot Interesting Facts

  • 43% of the last 21 World Cup Golden Boot winners won by scoring 6 goals
  • We’ve only seen four Golden Boot winners also win the World Cup with their countries
  • The most goals scored to win the Golden Boot was 13 (1958, Just Fontaine for France)
  • The least goals scored that won the Golden Boot was four goals (1962)
  • Brazilian players have won the Golden Boot the most (4 times)

Past FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winners

World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?

Harry Kane led the way at the last World Cup in Russia (2018) with six goals to win his first Golden Boot and became the second Englishman to win the award after Gary Lineker took the title in 1986, also with 6 goals.

  • 2018: Harry Kane (England) – six goals
  • 2014: James Rodríguez (Colombia) – six goals
  • 2010: Thomas Muller (Germany) – five goals
  • 2006: Miroslav Klose (Germany) – five goals
  • 2002: Ronaldo (Brazil) – eight goals (World Cup Winners)
  • 1998: Davor Suker (Croatia) – six goals
  • 1994: Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) – six goals
  • 1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) – six goals
  • 1986: Gary Lineker (England) – six goals
  • 1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy) – six goals (World Cup Winners)
  • 1978: Mario Kempes (Argentina) – six goals (World Cup Winners)
  • 1974: Grzegorz Lato (Poland) – seven goals
  • 1970: Gerd Muller (Germany) – 10 goals
  • 1966: Eusebio (Portugal) – six goals
  • 1962: Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil) – four goals (World Cup Winners)
  • 1958: Just Fontaine (France) – 13 goals
  • 1954: Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) – 11 goals
  • 1950: Ademir (Brazil) – eight goals
  • 1938: Leonidas (Brazil) – seven goals
  • 1934: Oldrich Nejedly (Czech Republic) – five goals
  • 1930: Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) – eight goals

