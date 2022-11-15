World Cup Top Goalscorer: Who Heads 2022 Golden Boot Betting?

The World Cup top goalscorer betting is always another popular market as punters look to predict which player will end up scoring the most goals and, in the process, land the 2022 Golden Boot.



What Are The Best Soccer Sites For World Cup Top Goalscorer Betting?



See below the top soccer sites for World Cup top goalscorer betting.

Just use our World Cup promo code ‘INSIDERS‘ with them all and by doing this you’ll be on the way to landing up to $6000 in soccer free bets. You can also see the best USA sports betting apps if you want to place wagers on the World Cup on the move.

Plus, Bet In Any US State: More good news as you use ALL the soccer betting sites featured on this page to bet in ANY US State in America including Texas – meaning placing a bet on the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup will be easier than scoring a penalty kick!

World Cup Top Goalscorer: England’s Harry Kane Tops The Golden Boot Betting



Harry Kane, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur in England, landed the World Cup Golden Boot at the 2018 Russia Finals and the top soccer betting sites in the US make the Three Lions striker favorite in the World Cup top goalscorer betting to successfully defend his title.

Kane is England’s all-time scorer with 51 goals to his name and with England pitched in Group B with USA, Iran and Wales many feel that Harry Kane will have some good goalscoring chances in these games.

At the Russia 2018 World Cup, Kane notched six goals to win the Golden Boot and with 9 of the last 21 (43%) World Cup top goalscorers also bagging six goals this seems to be the benchmark for strikers to be in with a chance.

England get their 2022 World Cup campaign started against Iran on Monday Nov 21 – you can check out the best soccer betting sites for England v Iran here and grab $6000 in free bets too.

2022 World Cup Top Goalscorer Betting Odds

Why not use some of the World Cup free bets on offer on this page to place a bet on a player to be the World Cup top goalscorer and win the Golden Boot.

World Cup Players Odds Play Harry Kane (England) +800 Kylian Mbappe (France)

+900 Karim Benzema (France)

+1200 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

+1200 Neymar Jr (Brazil)

+1400 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

+1800 Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

+2000 Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

+2500 Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

+2500 Richarlison (Brazil)

+2500 Gabriel Jesus (Brazil)

+3300 Guilherme Pedro (Brazil)

+3300 Vinicius Jr (Brazil)

+3300 Alvaro Morata (Spain)

+3300 Kai Havertz (German)

+4000 Raphinha (Brazil)

+4000 Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

+4000 Serge Gnabry (German)

+4000 Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)

+4000

Other Leading World Cup Golden Boot Contenders

Kylian Mbappe;: 4 World Cup goals (7 games) – France’s Mbappe is next best in the World Cup Golden Boot betting market @ +900 with BetOnline before a game has started. The PSG star man will be a popular pick to get on the scoresheet in France’s opening group D games that sees them face Tunisia, Denmark and Australia.

Karim Benzema: 4 World Cup goals (5 games) – Benzema is 34 now but still in prime form and is another big threat in front of goal for France. With Mbappe as his likely partner then the Real Madrid man is also a leading fancy in the top goalscoring market @ +1200 with BetOnline.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 7 World Cup Goals (17 games) – 37 year-old Ronaldo will playing in his fifth FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar and so far the Manchester United man has scored seven World Cup goals from 17 games. He’s Portugal’s main man in attack and being their penalty-taker too then it will be a shock if he’s not adding to his World Cup scoring record this year. Portugal will face Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana in their Group H games. Ronaldo can be backed @ +1800 with BetOnline.

Lionel Messi: 6 World Cup Goals (19 games) – Messi is 35 now and appeared, like Ronaldo, has figured in four past World Cups. The PSG man has netted six World Cup goals from this 19 appearances at the finals and will face Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia in Group C. Messi is on offer @ +1200 with BetOnline.

World Cup Golden Boot Interesting Facts

43% of the last 21 World Cup Golden Boot winners won by scoring 6 goals

We’ve only seen four Golden Boot winners also win the World Cup with their countries

The most goals scored to win the Golden Boot was 13 (1958, Just Fontaine for France)

The least goals scored that won the Golden Boot was four goals (1962)

Brazilian players have won the Golden Boot the most (4 times)

Past FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winners

Harry Kane led the way at the last World Cup in Russia (2018) with six goals to win his first Golden Boot and became the second Englishman to win the award after Gary Lineker took the title in 1986, also with 6 goals.

2018: Harry Kane (England) – six goals

2014: James Rodríguez (Colombia) – six goals

2010: Thomas Muller (Germany) – five goals

2006: Miroslav Klose (Germany) – five goals

2002: Ronaldo (Brazil) – eight goals (World Cup Winners)

1998: Davor Suker (Croatia) – six goals

1994: Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) – six goals

1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) – six goals

1986: Gary Lineker (England) – six goals

1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy) – six goals (World Cup Winners)

1978: Mario Kempes (Argentina) – six goals (World Cup Winners)

1974: Grzegorz Lato (Poland) – seven goals

1970: Gerd Muller (Germany) – 10 goals

1966: Eusebio (Portugal) – six goals

1962: Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil) – four goals (World Cup Winners)

1958: Just Fontaine (France) – 13 goals

1954: Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) – 11 goals

1950: Ademir (Brazil) – eight goals

1938: Leonidas (Brazil) – seven goals

1934: Oldrich Nejedly (Czech Republic) – five goals

1930: Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) – eight goals

