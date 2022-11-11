World Cup Winner Odds: Brazil Pre-Tournament Favourites For Qatar 2022

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, five-time champions Brazil are the pre-tournament favorites to lift the most famous trophy in soccer. Lionel Messi’s Argentina, France and Harry Kane’s England are also amongst the betting favorites for the World Cup on various offshore sportsbooks.

Despite not winning the World Cup for 20 years, Neymar and co have one of the strongest squads at their disposal and it is clear to see why they are the pre-tournament World Cup favorites.

The last four winners of the tournament, Italy (2006), Spain (2010), Germany (2014) and France (2018) have all been European, marking a 20-year long drought for South America since Brazil in 2002.

2022 Qatar World Cup Odds

Brazil are the pre-tournament favorites, with Saudi Arabia and Tunisia the least likely to win the World Cup according to the majority of sportsbooks. The USA Men’s National Team are priced at +10000 to win the World Cup, so if you fancy them to go deep into the tournament, then they are certainly worth a wager on.

The 2022 showing of the World Cup gets underway in just over a week’s time. Hosts Qatar are set to battle Ecuador in Group A in the opening game of the World Cup on Sunday November 20.

It is clear to see why Brazil are the favorites to go on and lift the World Cup trophy come December 18. Neymar and his fellow ‘A Seleção’ team, which includes captain Thiago Silva, have such a strong and in-depth squad of players. The likes of Vinicius Jr, Fabinho, Martinelli, Bruno Guimaraes, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Rodrygo and Antony are just some of the stand-out players from what is an outstanding 26-man squad.

Next up in the betting market is Lionel Messi and Argentina. They beat Brazil in the Copa America final in 2020, and are a lot of peoples selection to go all the way this World Cup. This will likely be Messi’s last chance at winning the World Cup, so he will be desperate to finally lift the golden trophy.

Reigning champions France are still a force to be reckoned with, despite Paul Pogba missing the World Cup through injury. Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema will team up with Kylian Mbappe to create one of the deadliest strike forces in recent memory. Their squad perhaps isn’t as strong on paper as it was four years ago, but they know how to get the job done in the World Cup.

England are next in the betting and come here with two stellar showings in their last two major tournaments. A semi-final finish in the 2018 World Cup followed by getting beaten in the Euro 2020 final by Italy have Gareth Southgate’s side just one more step away from international supremacy. The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden are just some of the names in their supremely talented 25-man squad.

The Spaniards could be a dark horse for the World Cup this year, with a young squad on show. The likes of Pedri, Ansu Fati, Paul Torres, Rodri and Feran Torres are just some of the young guns who could repeat the feat of 2010 for Spain.

Germany are always there or there abouts in World Cup’s and will likely have another strong showing this year. The 2014 winners have Hans-Dieter Flick at the helm for his first World Cup in charge, having been the assistant coach from 2006-2014. Players like Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz offer Deutschland a lot going forward a well as having a solid defensive unit to support them.

The Netherlands and Portugal could be dark horses for the tournament as well, led by superstars Virgil Van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo respectively. Many are led to believe that both of these nations have peaked, but they could be worth a wager as underdogs to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Another potential dark horse could be Belgium, but they have failed to deliver on the big stage in recent tournaments. They are an aging squad, but who knows, Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best players in the world right now and could well inspire his country to World Cup success come December 18.

For our home nation, the United States Men’s National Team, it would be an achievement in itself to qualify for the knockout stages. Some high quality players such as Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Brendan Aaronson are three Premier League regulars, and could help bring success to the side and instil a bit of belief and confidence into the team.

Below is a full table of odds for all 32 nations competing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

DID YOU KNOW? The host nation has never lost their opening game of the World Cup.

World Cup 2022 Groups



See below the eight World Cup groups that are each made up of four sides. and contain All 32 nations will play three group games with the winners and runner-ups from each group (16 teams) progressing to the knockout stages.

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

World Cup Schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:

Group Stages: Sunday November 20 to Friday December 2

Round of 16: Saturday December 3 to Tuesday December 6

Quarter-Finals: Friday December 9 and Saturday December 10

Semi-Finals: Tuesday December 13 and Wednesday December 14

Third Place Play-Off: Saturday December 17

Final: Sunday December 18 (10am kick-off EST)

