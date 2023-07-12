As MLB returns to regular season play Friday, three teams are separating themselves from the pack and hold heavy odds to capture the World Series, according to FanDuel and DraftKings.

The Atlanta Braves are listed as the prohibitive favorite, but the online betting giants have the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays flip-flopped in their predictions.

The Atlanta Braves have hit 167 home runs so far this season. That’s the most before the All-Star Break in MLB history pic.twitter.com/DcSIYCtTYZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 7, 2023

Atlanta Braves Hold Top Fall Classic Odds

If anyone doubted the Braves have the talent and depth to claim their second World Series in three seasons, all they had to do was tune into Tuesday’s All-Star Game. In the bottom of the fifth inning, all four infielders were members of the Braves: Matt Olson at first base, Ozzie Albies at second, Austin Riley at third and Orlando Arcia at shortstop.

In total, the Braves had eight representatives at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

At 60-29, the surging Braves entered the unofficial halfway point of the regular season with MLB’s top record. In their previous 10 outings, they were 8-2.

With an offense led by NL MVP favorite Ronald Acuna Jr., who is on pace for a 40-80 campaign, Sean Murphy, Olson and Riley, the batting order is as deep as the starting rotation, featuring Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder.

If the Braves remain healthy during the second half, their odds are likely to strengthen, considering they lead the NL East by 8.5 games over the Miami Marlins.

The hard-hitting Rays (58-35), however, continue to suffer from pitching injuries.

The batting order remains dynamic with Randy Arozarena, Wander Franco, and Yandy Diaz anchoring the Rays’ batting order. They possess the major league’s leading run differential (plus-149). They also rank second in runs scored, third in home runs and fourth in OPS.

Leading the tough AL East by two games over the Baltimore Orioles, the Rays’ will need to score after the rotation lost Tyler Glasnow, ace Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs.

Los Angeles Dodgers Coming On Strong, Despite Pitching Woes

For most of the first half, the Dodgers looked up to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.

Like the Rays, the Dodgers suffered a plethora of starting pitching injuries. Gavin Lux was lost for the season before it began. Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May were hampered. Ryan Pepiot has yet to take the mound and Noah Syndergaard has struggled with a blister on his pitching hand.

Several members of the bullpen have also been slowed by injuries.

At 51-38, the Dodgers, who won four straight leading up to the all-star break, are in a virtual tie with the Diamondbacks for first place.

Also like the Rays, the Dodgers’ offense will have to carry the franchise through the second half. Three sluggers, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez, already surpassed the 20-home run mark. Betts’ team-leading 26 HRs is 10 shy of establishing a new career mark.

Bolstered by Freddie Freeman’s .320 batting average and Will Smith’s ability to draw more walks than strikeouts and the Dodgers’ summer surge could continue into the fall.

Here are the World Series odds, entering Friday:

DraftKings

Team, Odds

Atlanta Braves, +330

Los Angeles Dodgers, +550

Tampa Bay Rays, +600

Houston Astros, +800

Texas Rangers, +1300

FanDuel

Team, Odds

Atlanta Braves, +360

Tampa Bay Rays, +450

Los Angeles Dodgers, +480

Texas Rangers, +1000

Houston Astros, +1000