MLB News and Rumors

World Series 2023: FanDuel, DraftKings Give Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays Top MLB Odds To Claim Fall Classic

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Tampa Bay Rays

As MLB returns to regular season play Friday, three teams are separating themselves from the pack and hold heavy odds to capture the World Series, according to FanDuel and DraftKings.

The Atlanta Braves are listed as the prohibitive favorite, but the online betting giants have the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays flip-flopped in their predictions.

Atlanta Braves Hold Top Fall Classic Odds

If anyone doubted the Braves have the talent and depth to claim their second World Series in three seasons, all they had to do was tune into Tuesday’s All-Star Game. In the bottom of the fifth inning, all four infielders were members of the Braves: Matt Olson at first base, Ozzie Albies at second, Austin Riley at third and Orlando Arcia at shortstop.

In total, the Braves had eight representatives at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

At 60-29, the surging Braves entered the unofficial halfway point of the regular season with MLB’s top record. In their previous 10 outings, they were 8-2.

With an offense led by NL MVP favorite Ronald Acuna Jr., who is on pace for a 40-80 campaign, Sean Murphy, Olson and Riley, the batting order is as deep as the starting rotation, featuring Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder.

If the Braves remain healthy during the second half, their odds are likely to strengthen, considering they lead the NL East by 8.5 games over the Miami Marlins.

The hard-hitting Rays (58-35), however, continue to suffer from pitching injuries.

The batting order remains dynamic with Randy Arozarena, Wander Franco, and Yandy Diaz anchoring the Rays’ batting order. They possess the major league’s leading run differential (plus-149). They also rank second in runs scored, third in home runs and fourth in OPS.

Leading the tough AL East by two games over the Baltimore Orioles, the Rays’ will need to score after the rotation lost Tyler Glasnow, ace Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs.

Los Angeles Dodgers Coming On Strong, Despite Pitching Woes

For most of the first half, the Dodgers looked up to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.

Like the Rays, the Dodgers suffered a plethora of starting pitching injuries. Gavin Lux was lost for the season before it began. Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May were hampered. Ryan Pepiot has yet to take the mound and Noah Syndergaard has struggled with a blister on his pitching hand.

Several members of the bullpen have also been slowed by injuries.

At 51-38, the Dodgers, who won four straight leading up to the all-star break, are in a virtual tie with the Diamondbacks for first place.

Also like the Rays, the Dodgers’ offense will have to carry the franchise through the second half. Three sluggers, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez, already surpassed the 20-home run mark. Betts’ team-leading 26 HRs is 10 shy of establishing a new career mark.

Bolstered by Freddie Freeman’s .320 batting average and Will Smith’s ability to draw more walks than strikeouts and the Dodgers’ summer surge could continue into the fall.

Here are the World Series odds, entering Friday:

DraftKings

Team, Odds

  • Atlanta Braves, +330
  • Los Angeles Dodgers, +550
  • Tampa Bay Rays, +600
  • Houston Astros, +800
  • Texas Rangers, +1300

FanDuel

Team, Odds

  • Atlanta Braves, +360
  • Tampa Bay Rays, +450
  • Los Angeles Dodgers, +480
  • Texas Rangers, +1000
  • Houston Astros, +1000
Topics  
Braves Dodgers MLB News and Rumors Rays
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League

MLB All-Star Game 2023: Twitter Reacts To Elias Diaz’s Game-Winning Homer, NL Breaking Skid Against AL

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  15h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox
White Sox centerfielder Luis Robert injured during home run derby
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: All Star-Home Run Derby
MLB Home Run Derby 2023: Twitter Reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Slamming Peers At T-Mobile Park
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 10 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Matt Olson High Five Home Run
Atlanta Braves set MLB record for most home runs by the All-Star Break
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 10 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Syndication: USA TODAY
MLB Draft 2023: Twitter Reacts To Drama Of Teams Selecting Top 5 Prospects
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 9 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Elly-De-La-Cruz-053023-Getty-FTR
Elly De La Cruz steals three bases in the seventh inning
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 9 2023
MLB News and Rumors
al nl mvp races a landslide (1)
MLB 2023: Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. Dominating Odds To Win AL, NL MVP Races
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top