World Series of Poker Main Event to Payout $80.8M Prize Pool

The World Series of Poker Main Event will be the second-largest tournament in number of players (8,663) and prize pool ($80.8 million) since 2006. Sixteen years ago, 8,773 players competed against one another, and the prize pool was set at approximately $82.5 million.

Now, the top eight winners of the No-Limit Hold ‘Em World Championship will win at least $1 million this time around in 2022. The winner of this year’s tournament will be guaranteed $10 million. Though, the buy-in isn’t cheap. The Main Event is set at $10,000.

World Series of Poker Payouts for the Top 8 Places in 202

Place Earnings 1st $10 million 2nd $6 million 3rd $4 million 4th $3 million 5th $2.3 million 6th $1.8 million 7th $1.4 million 8th $1.1 million

Furthermore, Koray Aldemir won the championship last year. The German poker player took home $8 million. Aldemir has a total of 33 money finishes in his poker career, and he’ll be cherishing the bracelet he won in 2021 forever. Winning the World Series of Poker Main Event once? Sure. However, winning multiple times? It’s highly doubtful.

Who Will Win the 2022 World Series of Poker?

Johnny Moss and Stu Ungar are the only poker players to win three Main Event titles. Johnny Chan and Doyle Brunson won the tournament in back-to-back years, so there’s that. Benny Binion, the founder of the World Series of Poker, would be proud.

As of right now, only 35 players remain of the 8,663 entries. On Day 6 of the Main Event, Stanley Lee had jacks and decided to move all in over a raise and three-bet. That would be $1.84 million in chips.

To stay up to date during the tournament, viewers can watch the event live through CBS Sports. The World Series of Poker can also be viewed on PokerGO. Head over to the PokerGO YouTube channel right now to catch live Day 7 action right now with Damian Salad, Kenny Tran and Brian Kim.

