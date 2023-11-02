The PGA Tour Fall Schedule continues with the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, which will begin on Thursday, November 2nd. Find the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The Fall Schedule is almost coming to an end as the World Wide Technology Championship tees off this weekend at Tiger Woods’ El Cardonal at Diamante in Mexico.

The field isn’t going to be strong after most of the top players traveled to Japan less than a week ago. However, the field is still highlighted by up-and-coming talent like Sahith Theegala, Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young, and more.

Aberg leads the field holding on to +1000 odds. Meanwhile, Young (+1200), Theegala (+1600), Lucas Glover (+2500), and Stephan Jaeger (+2500) round out the top five contenders.

How to Watch the World Wide Technology Championship 2023

🏌 PGA Tour Event: World Wide Technology Championship 2023

World Wide Technology Championship 2023 📅 Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 🏆 World Wide Technology Championship 2022 Winner: Russell Henley

Russell Henley 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 World Wide Technology Championship Purse: $8,200,000

$8,200,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: El Cardonal at Diamante | Los Cabos, Mexico

El Cardonal at Diamante | Los Cabos, Mexico 🎲 World Wide Technology Championship Odds: Ludvig Aberg +1000 | Cameron Young +1200 | Sahith Theegala +`1600 | Lucas Glover +2500

World Wide Technology Championship 2023 Odds

The World Wide Technology Championship is teeing off at El Cardonal Golf Course in Mexico. The event is being hosted at Tiger Wood’s El Cardonal, and the field is highlighted with some familiar faces.

The tournament won’t feature the strongest field in the FedEx Cup fall schedule but there’s still some talent in the field. Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, and Lucas Glover, are among the top players headed to Mexico this weekend.

Aberg is the favorite heading in with +1000 odds followed by Young with +1200. Theegala opens with the third shortest odds at +1600 and the top five round out with Lucas Glover (+2500) and Stephan Jaeger (+2500).

Golfers World Wide Technology Championship Odds Ludvig Aberg +1000 Cameron Young +1200 Sahith Theegala +1600 Lucas Glover +2500 Stephan Jaeger +2500 Emiliano Grillo +2500 Beau Hossler +2500 J.J. Spaun +3500 Akshay Bhatia +3300 Thomas Detry +3500 Lucas Herbert +3500 Adam Svensson +3500 Justin Suh +4000 Keith Mitchell +4000 Chris Kirk +4000 Davis Thompson +4500 Luke List +4500 Cameron Champ +4500 Ben Griffin +4500 Matt Kuchar +5000 Andrew Putnam +5000 Taylor Pendrith +5000 Mark Hubbard +5000 Doug Ghim +5500 Taylor Montgomery +5500 Christopher Gotterup +5500 Davis Riley +6000 K.H. Lee +6000 Maverick McNealy +6500 Joel Dahmen +6500 Austin Eckorat +7000

World Wide Technology Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

Ludvig Aberg (+1000)

Still on the hunt for his first win on the PGA Tour, Ludvig Aberg has come so close in the last few fall events. After winning the Ryder Cup with Team Europe, the young Swedish player’s confidence has skyrocketed.

He finished second at the Sanderson Farms Championship and followed it up with a T13 at the Shriners Children’s Open. While he didn’t make the trip to Japan, Aberg has made six worldwide starts and has finished in the top 14 in all six since the Wyndham Championship. The run even includes a win at the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour.

He’s been playing extremely well and will be the one to beat this weekend in Mexico.

Sahith Theegala (+1600)

Making his World Wide Technology Championship debut, Sahith Theegala looks to secure his second win on the Tour. Earlier this fall, Theegala picked up his first PGA Tour win at the Fortinet Championship in Napa.

Since then he’s finished in the top 20 in each of his four most recent starts. He’s been consistent all year with eight top 10s and 26 made cuts out of 30 events played. He ranks high in shots gained total and putting, despite struggling off the tee, El Cardonal at Diamante is exactly what he needs.

Stephan Jaeger (+2500)

El Cardonal is the perfect palace for Stephan Jaeger to break through to the winner’s circle. One of the best long iron players in the field, Jaeger ranks 11th in proximity 175-200 yards and 14th in proximity 200 yards plus.

He’s great off the tee and rankings third in birdied or better gained, second in par five scoring, and fifth in easy scoring conditions. After a 15th and 18th place under his belt from Vidanta Vallarta, he’ll be a great fit at El Cardonal.