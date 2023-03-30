News

Wrestlemania 2023: Bianca Belair vs Asuka Odds, Predictions, and Expert Picks

jamesboutros
Wrestling: WWE Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania against Asuka.

Belair enters the match as the Raw Women’s Champion.

She has held the title since last year’s WrestleMania.

Belair defeated Becky Lynch at last year’s big PPV to become the Raw Women’s Champion.

Asuka was involved in an Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber PPV in February.

She entered the Chamber match at the coveted sixth spot and went on to win the match to become the number one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Bianca Belair Vs Asuka Odds

BetOnline odds indicate this is a total toss-up.

Asuka has an odd of -130 to win the match and Bianca has an odd of -110 to come out on top.

This match features two of the top women in WWE.

Bianca has held the title for a year and it will be difficult for WWE to remove the title from her.

Belair is a big draw for the company.

Asuka is also a major draw and is a huge fan favorite, as is Belair.

This will be one of the better matches at WrestleMania.

WWE will have a very difficult decision on who to have come out with a victory in this highly anticipated match.

Bianca Belair Vs Asuka Prediction

Bianca Belair is just over 30 days away from breaking Becky Lynch’s 398 days of holding the Raw Women’s Championship.

Becky had to forfeit the title due to pregnancy.

Ironically, Asuka was revealed as the new Raw Women’s Champion after winning the Money in the Bank match.

This is a tough decision for WWE to make.

Will they decide to have Bianca break Becky’s record or pull the trigger on a new champion?

Ultimately, Bianca is a bigger draw than Asuka and WWE loves to have records broken.

Also, there will be numerous other title changes at WrestleMania and WWE may not feel the need to have Bianca drop the title.

In what will be a very good match, featuring two excellent wrestlers, Bianca Belair will come out on top and successfully defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania.

jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business.
Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
