Wrestlemania 2023: Brock Lesnar vs Omos Odds, Scenarios, Predictions, & Expert Picks

Brock Lesnar has had 11 matches at WrestleMania and this will be his 12th.

Lesnar is 5-6 at the big PPV event.

All but one of his matches at WrestleMania has been singles matches.

This year will be no different but his opponent is bigger than any wrestler Lesnar has ever faced.

Omos stands at 7’3” tall and 403 lbs.

Omos has had one WrestleMania match in his short WWE career.

He lost in a singles match against Bobby Lashley at last year’s WrestleMania.

We take a look at the odds for the match and possible scenarios, and we will give our expert predictions on the Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania match.

Brock Lesnar Vs Omos Odds

According to BetOnline, Brock Lesnar is a massive -1000 favorite to defeat Omos.

These odds seem very inflated.

Omos will need to look strong if he is going to be a future main eventer.

WWE will need to consider having him go over Lesnar.

The current odds indicate Lesnar is a lock.

The odds may change closer to WrestleMania.

it would not be surprising to see Omos become a much less underdog.

Brock Lesnar Vs Omos Possible Scenarios

This match is a tricky one and can take several different turns.

We will take a look at four possible scenarios that may occur during the match.

A Huge Upset

The first possible scenario is Omos straight-up defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

The Undertaker recently made comments that he is a big fan of the giant Omos.

Having Undertaker on your side is a great thing in WWE.

This would be a huge upset, considering Lesnar is a -1000 favorite.

WWE could go this way if they intend on Omos being a future main eventer and star.

Bobby Lashley Aligns With Omos And MVP

The second possible scenario is Bobby Lashley interfering in the match.

He will help Omos defeat Lesnar and align with the giant and MVP.

Lashley may not have a match at WrestleMania with his match against Bray Wyatt up in the air.

WWE will want to get Lashey involved in the PPV somehow.

Lashley has been feuding with Lesnar for quite some time.

The most recent match between Lashley and Lesnar was at the Elimination Chamber PPV in February 2023.

Lashley won the match via DQ.

It would make a lot of sense for Lashley to cost Lesnar the match.

The Hurt Business Reunites

This could go one of two ways if The Hurt Business reunites.

One way is for Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin to help Omos defeat Lesnar.

WWE has been teasing reuniting The Hurt Business on TV recently.

This would be a strong stable featuring Lashey, Omos, Benjamin, Alexander, and MVP.

One other way the stable can get back together is if Omos loses to Brock Lesnar and Omos starts to turn on MVP.

If Omos were to turn on MVP, The Hurt Business would come out to protect MVP from Omos.

Either way, The Hurt Business may get back together sooner than later with WWE teasing the stable reuniting.

Omos And MVP Split

The fourth possible scenario for this match is Omos loses to Lesnar and MVP and Omos split up.

This would leave MVP on his own and a pathway to get The Hurt Business back together.

Omos would be on his own as a singles competitor.

Brock Lesnar vs Omos Prediction

This match is a lot more difficult to predict than what the odds indicate.

Lesnar is certainly not a lock to win this match as oddsmakers seem to think.

Rumors have started that Lesnar was saying goodbye and he may take time off for a while.

WWE will not want Omos or Lesnar to look weak in this match.

The wild card is Bobby Lashley.

Lashley’s match with Bray Wyatt is in serious jeopardy of not happening at WrestleMania.

Wyatt is having personal issues and he may not be at the PPV event.

Unless WWE decides to come up with a different match for Lashley, he will not be involved in the PPV.

Lashley has had feuds with Lesnar very recently and it has been teased he will pair back up with MVP.

If there is no outside interference, Brock Lesnar will win this match.

However, if Lashley gets involved, he will cost Lesnar the match and Omos will win.

WWE will need to find a way to have both Lesnar and Omos look strong, despite one of them losing.

Omos is too much of an underdog and he is the better bet to come out on top.

Lashley will interfere in this match, cost Lesnar the match, and reunite with MVP.

Omos will stand tall at WrestleMania and defeat Brock Lesnar.