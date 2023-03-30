Wrestlemania 2023: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley Odds, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley is rumored to be the main event of night one of WrestleMania.

Flair enters the match as the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Charlotte returned from an eight-month absence at the December 30, 2022 SmackDown episode.

Flair defeated Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship the day she returned.

Ripley earned the title shot the hard way.

Rhea entered the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match at the number one spot.

She outlasted 29 other women and was in the rumble match for over an hour.

Ripley won the Royal Rumble match and challenged Charlotte for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Below, we will take a look at the buildup to the match, the odds for the match, and offer our expert picks on who will come out on top.

Charlotte Flair Vs Rhea Ripley Buildup

The buildup to this match has been done well.

These two women faced each other at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Flair won the Royal Rumble match in 2020 and challenged Ripley for the Women’s NXT title.

Charlotte defeated Rhea three years ago and Ripley has not defeated Charlotte since.

This has been played out in the buildup to the match.

We have seen a lot of back-and-forth comments and fights between these two women in the buildup.

Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor form one of the biggest stables in WWE, known as “The Judgement Day”.

Mysterio has been involved in the buildup.

He has been by Ripley’s side for the buildup of the match.

Both women look strong in the buildup and are currently two of the biggest names in WWE.

This is a highly anticipated match and the buildup has been done well.

Charlotte Flair Vs Rhea Ripley Odds

BetOnline says Ripley is a massive -1000 favorite to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Ripley has never been hotter in WWE and has become a force in the company.

It is a bit strange to see Charlotte enter a match as such a heavy underdog.

The odds indicate we will have a new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Charlotte Flair Vs Rhea Ripley Prediction

Both women are at the top of the women’s division in WWE.

Ripley will most likely be accompanied by Dominik Mysterio for the match.

He has been by her side for a long time and will in all likelihood help her in the contest.

Rhea has never been hotter in WWE than she has been as of late.

She is the force in the stable The Judgement Day.

Ripley is a massive favorite to come out on top.

Rhea is looking to become the face of the women’s division in WWE.

Charlotte is the most decorated female wrestler in WWE history but she is a massive underdog, according to BetOnline.

The rumored night one main event is a highly anticipated contest.

With the help of Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley will defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania and become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.