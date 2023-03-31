Wrestlemania 2023 Props: Best Prop Bets For Wrestlemania 39

WrestleMania is upon us and it is the Super Bowl of wrestling.

Many historical moments have been made at WrestleMania.

Five title matches have been set for the PPV.

WrestleMania is a time for legends to show up and people to debut.

Below, we will take a look at whether a free agent will debut at WrestleMania, how many title changes will occur at the PPV, and whether Vince McMahon will appear at WrestleMania.

Will Any Free Agent Wrestlers To Make A WWE Debut?

No (-200)

Yes (+150)

According to BetOnline, no free agent will make their WWE debut at WrestleMania is a -200 favorite.

The biggest free agent rumor in wrestling is where Jay White will sign.

WWE is said to be feeling confident they will sign White to a deal.

It is not known whether WWE has already signed White to a deal or not.

The speculation is he will appear sooner than later on WWE television.

However, it is doubtful White will appear at WrestleMania.

It would be more likely he will debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania if he has already signed with the company.

Kota Ibushi is another major free agent name but WWE is not expected to sign him.

Ibushi does not want to sign a long-term deal and WWE is not expecting to sign the free agent.

Take the no (-200) on whether a free agent will make a debut at WrestleMania.

How Many Titles Changes Will Occur At WrestleMania?

Over 3.5 Titles (-135)

Under 3.5 Titles (-105)

Five title matches have been set for WrestleMania

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs John Cena

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs Asuka

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes

Austin Theory will retain his WWE United States Championship against John Cena.

Theory is the future of WWE and having him go over Cena will be a huge career boost for Theory.

Sami Zayn was part of the Bloodline before hitting Roman Reigns with a chair.

Zayn teamed up with Kevin Owens and they will take on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Owens and Zayn are major favorites and they will become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Rhea Ripley has become a force in WWE and is becoming one of the most dominant females in the company.

Ripley will become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

The Raw Women’s Championship is a complete toss-up.

WWE will want Bianca to break Becky Lynch’s record of holding the Raw Women’s Championship.

Belair will retain her Raw Women’s Championship.

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Rhodes punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns has been off WWE TV frequently as of late and he seems to be taking a step back.

It is very possible after WrestleMania we do not see Reigns for a while.

With the possibility of Reigns being off TV for a while after WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes will defeat Reigns and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The titles that will change hands are the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, and the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Take the under 3.5 titles (-105)

Will Vince McMahon Appear At WrestleMania?

No (-1500)

Yes (+1000)

BetOnline is giving almost no chance of seeing Vince McMahon at WrestleMania.

McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, 2022, only to return to WWE six months later.

Vince is facing sexual misconduct claims stemming from 2006-2022.

He has not appeared on WWE TV in quite some time.

However, while Vince has returned to the company, he will not want to appear on TV with the allegations against him.

Take the no (-1500) on Vince McMahon appearing at WrestleMania.