Wrestlemania 2023: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes Odds, Predictions, and Expert Picks

WrestleMania season is the best time of the year for wrestling fans.

Legends return, surprises occur, and the build-up to the matches is very well done.

Being in the main event of WrestleMania is a tremendous honor and accomplishment.

It means you are the face of the WWE.

This year’s WrestleMania main event will be Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

Reigns and Rhodes are the two biggest names in all of wrestling.

They both come from very well-known wrestling families.

We take a look at the build-up and odds, and we will give our expert predictions on the match outcome for the main event of WrestleMania.

WrestleMania Main Event Build Up

This year’s WrestleMania main event will be a special one featuring Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.



In August 2020, Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship and has held the title since.



Reigns won the WWE Championship in April 2022, defeating Brock Lesnar in a title-for-title match at WrestleMania and he still holds the WWE Championship today as well.



He unified the titles to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It has been an incredible run for Reigns.



Alongside Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, Reigns has been the face of the company for quite some time.



Cody Rhodes’ journey back to WWE was a long time in the making.



Rhodes left WWE in May of 2016 as he was unhappy with the direction he was going in the company.



He wrestled on the independent circuit and made some appearances on TNA from his departure from WWE until January 2019.



In January 2019, Rhodes was unveiled as an Executive Vice President of the newly formed AEW wrestling company, where he would also serve as a wrestler.



After failing to negotiate a new contract in 2022, Rhodes left AEW in February 2022.



He returned to WWE at last year’s WrestleMania, defeating Seth Rollins.



Rhodes entered the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match in January 2023 and he won the match, which set up the main event of WrestleMania.



Rhodes’ saying in the build-up has been “finish the story”.



Cody’s father is the legendary Dusty Rhodes, who was never able to win the WWE Championship.



Dusty passed away in 2015.



Cody is hoping to become the first person in the legendary Rhodes family to win the top prize in WWE.



This is a highly anticipated main event, featuring two of the biggest names in all wrestling.

WrestleMania Main Event Odds

According to BetOnline, Cody Rhodes is a massive -550 favorite to defeat Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This is quite surprising the odds are heavily tilted in Rhodes’ favor.

It will be a difficult decision for WWE to finally pull the trigger and have someone defeat Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The odds may change closer to WrestleMania but as of now, Rhodes is a heavy favorite to come out on top.

Roman Reigns Vs Cody Rhodes Prediction

The main event of WrestleMania will feature two of the biggest names in wrestling today and of all time.



Reigns has dominated WWE over the last few years and Cody has dominated the independent circuit and helped start AEW since his departure from WWE back in May of 2016.



While the title reign has been incredible for Roman, all good things have to come to an end at some point.



We may not see Reigns for a while if he decides to take a leave of absence from WWE after WrestleMania to do other projects.



Reigns has taken a step back a bit, not appearing on WWE TV nearly as much over the last several months.



Cody has been on WWE TV all the time since he returned from his injury, which is why the odds are heavily favoring Rhodes.



We could see interference in this match from “The Bloodline” members.



Solo Sikoa and The Usos will try and help Reigns retain his title.



However, we could also see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn help Rhodes win this match.



Zayn and Owens have been feuding with The Bloodline.



Owens and Zayn will take on the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.



We can almost bank on inference from The Bloodline and Zayn and Owens in this match.



In the end, Roman is taking a step back from WWE and not appearing nearly as much on TV recently.



This is a huge indication it is time for WWE to crown a new champion.



Cody Rhodes will come out on top at WrestleMania and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.