The 2023 WTA Finals have been a mess.

Aside from the amazing dedication and professionalism of the players trying to compete in Cancun during hurricane season, everything else has gone awry.

The court was constructed at the last minute as the WTA did not identify a location until late in the summer.

The winds have been so gusty that players struggle with keeping serve.

And the stands are relatively empty because the event’s location was announced so late.

In addition to all of that, the weather was at its absolute worst on Thursday night for the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

The Cancun Curse was in full effect in the Rybakina & Sabalenka match pic.twitter.com/iokgZU3TGI — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 3, 2023

Elena Rybakina & Aryna Sabalenka’s match at the WTA Finals has been suspended. After hours of utterly miserable weather, this match will be decided tomorrow. 1st set to Aryna 6-2 2nd set Lena leads 5-3. See you tomorrow. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/JSvLUUiQBI — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 3, 2023

This critical Day 5 match determines who goes to the semifinals.

Sabalenka took the first set after winning the toss and electing not to serve first.

That was a strategic and smart move as Rybakina lost her serve immediately and Sabalenka sailed to the first set win.

Rain delays were many, and at one point, the players and chair umpire gathered as if there was uncertainty if they should go to the locker room or wait it out.

While weather is a factor for outdoor tennis matches, it seems like it should have been neutralized as much as possible so fans could be treated to quality tennis.

Consecutive double faults, shots that would not ordinarily be missed, and sets lost at love are persistent themes.

As for Sabalenka and Rybakina, after hours and attempts to finish the match, it was ultimately suspended with Rybakina up 5-3 in the second set.

Here’s hoping for better weather and fewer winds for these women to complete their match.