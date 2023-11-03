Tennis News and Rumors

WTA Finals Suspended Because Of Weather During Critical Day 5 Match Between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina

Author
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Aryna Sabalenka

The 2023 WTA Finals have been a mess.

Aside from the amazing dedication and professionalism of the players trying to compete in Cancun during hurricane season, everything else has gone awry.

The court was constructed at the last minute as the WTA did not identify a location until late in the summer.

The winds have been so gusty that players struggle with keeping serve.

And the stands are relatively empty because the event’s location was announced so late.

In addition to all of that, the weather was at its absolute worst on Thursday night for the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

This critical Day 5 match determines who goes to the semifinals.

Sabalenka took the first set after winning the toss and electing not to serve first.

That was a strategic and smart move as Rybakina lost her serve immediately and Sabalenka sailed to the first set win.

Rain delays were many, and at one point, the players and chair umpire gathered as if there was uncertainty if they should go to the locker room or wait it out.

While weather is a factor for outdoor tennis matches, it seems like it should have been neutralized as much as possible so fans could be treated to quality tennis.

Consecutive double faults, shots that would not ordinarily be missed, and sets lost at love are persistent themes.

As for Sabalenka and Rybakina, after hours and attempts to finish the match, it was ultimately suspended with Rybakina up 5-3 in the second set.

Here’s hoping for better weather and fewer winds for these women to complete their match.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
