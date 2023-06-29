Unlike most online sportsbooks, MyBookie offers odds for WWE pay-per-view events, including Money In The Bank 2023. The offshore sportsbook has given Logan Paul a 48 percent chance of winning the men’s ladder match at this week’s WWE PPV event in London, England. Find the latest odds and learn how to bet on WWE Money In The Bank 2023 below.

MyBookie Gives Logan Paul A 48% Chance To Win At Money In The Bank 2023

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 will be live from London, England on Saturday, July 1st with a special start time of 3 pm ET.

This weekend’s WWE PPV event will feature one of the most exciting match cards of the year, headlined by the men’s and women’s ladder match.

Even though LA Knight is favored to win, MyBookie has priced Logan Paul with +110 odds to win the men’s ladder match, giving him a 48.7 percent chance to end up with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Paul has had an impressive rise to stardom in the company and recent reports have surfaced that the WWE is looking at the celebrity superstar as a potential winner on Saturday.

According to WRKD Wrestling, WWE insiders feel that a victory for Paul would be the most beneficial outcome for the company and bring more positive publicity to the company.

From a business perspective, it makes perfect sense for Paul to win, and at +110 odds, WWE fans can cash in big if he winds up holding the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Money In The Bank 2023 Men’s Ladder Match Odds

At MyBookie, one of the top offshore sportsbooks, LA Knight opens as the odds-on favorite to win the men’s ladder match, followed by Logan Paul and Damian Priest.

Knight is priced as a heavy favorite at -250 odds but Paul (+110) and Priest (+150) aren’t far behind on the odds board. Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura (+900), Ricochet (+1200), Santos Escobar (+1500), and Butch (+2000) are all priced as longshots to seize the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Check out the latest Money In The Bank 2023 odds from MyBookie below.

Wrestler Odds Play LA Knight -250 Logan Paul +110 Damian Priest +150 Sinsuke Nakamura +900 Ricochet +1200 Santos Escobar +1500 Butch +2000

Women’s Money In The Bank 2023 Ladder Match Odds

On the women’s side, Iyo Sky has the best odds to win at -500, followed by Becky Lynch (+300) and Bayley (+400).

WWE legend Trish Stratus is close behind at +500, while Zoey Stark (+800), and Zelina Vega (+1000) are priced as heavy underdogs heading into the PPV event.

Here are the latest women’s Money in the Bank 2023 ladder match odds from MyBookie.

Other Money In The Bank 2023 Bets Available At MyBookie

MyBookie isn’t just offering odds for the ladder matches at Money in the Bank this weekend.

In fact, WWE fans can bet on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes vs Dominic Mysterio, Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs The Usos, and more.

Read on to find the Money In The Bank 2023 odds for the other WWE bets available at MyBookie.

Cody Rhodes vs Dominic Mysterio Odds

Wrestler Odds Play Cody Rhodes -700 Dominic Mysterio +300

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs The Usos Odds

Wrestlers Odds Play Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa -140 The Usos +100

Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor Odds

Wrestler Odds Play Seth Rollins -2000 Finn Balor +500

Gunther vs Matt Riddle Odds

Wrestler Odds Play Gunther -2000 Matt Riddle +700

