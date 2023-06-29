WWE

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Odds: MyBookie Gives Logan Paul A 48% Chance To Win Men’s Ladder Match

Author image
Nick Raffoul
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Jake Paul and Logan Paul tag each other at WWE PPV event

Unlike most online sportsbooks, MyBookie offers odds for WWE pay-per-view events, including Money In The Bank 2023. The offshore sportsbook has given Logan Paul a 48 percent chance of winning the men’s ladder match at this week’s WWE PPV event in London, England. Find the latest odds and learn how to bet on WWE Money In The Bank 2023 below.

$1,000 Betting Bonus for Money In The Bank 2023
Available In All US States. 18+. T&C Apply.
 Claim Now

MyBookie Gives Logan Paul A 48% Chance To Win At Money In The Bank 2023

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 will be live from London, England on Saturday, July 1st with a special start time of 3 pm ET.

This weekend’s WWE PPV event will feature one of the most exciting match cards of the year, headlined by the men’s and women’s ladder match.

Even though LA Knight is favored to win, MyBookie has priced Logan Paul with +110 odds to win the men’s ladder match, giving him a 48.7 percent chance to end up with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Paul has had an impressive rise to stardom in the company and recent reports have surfaced that the WWE is looking at the celebrity superstar as a potential winner on Saturday.

According to WRKD Wrestling, WWE insiders feel that a victory for Paul would be the most beneficial outcome for the company and bring more positive publicity to the company.

From a business perspective, it makes perfect sense for Paul to win, and at +110 odds, WWE fans can cash in big if he winds up holding the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Bet on Logan Paul (+110)

How To Claim The $1,000 Betting Bonus For WWE Money In The Bank 2023 At MyBookie

MyBookie makes it easy to sign up and start betting on the WWE in the US.

Wrestling fans can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim up to $1,000 in free bonus cash to bet on Money In The Bank 2023. That means WWE fans can register for an account, receive their bonus, and bet on the WWE for free.

To sign up for MyBookie, simply follow our step-by-step guide below.

  1. Click here to sign up for MyBookie
  2. Make a qualifying deposit of $50 or more
  3. Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000
  4. Use your bonus cash to bet on WWE Money In The Bank for free

Money In The Bank 2023 Men’s Ladder Match Odds

At MyBookie, one of the top offshore sportsbooks, LA Knight opens as the odds-on favorite to win the men’s ladder match, followed by Logan Paul and Damian Priest.

Knight is priced as a heavy favorite at -250 odds but Paul (+110) and Priest (+150) aren’t far behind on the odds board. Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura (+900), Ricochet (+1200), Santos Escobar (+1500), and Butch (+2000) are all priced as longshots to seize the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Check out the latest Money In The Bank 2023 odds from MyBookie below.

Wrestler Odds Play
LA Knight -250 MyBookie Logo
Logan Paul +110 MyBookie Logo
Damian Priest +150 MyBookie Logo
Sinsuke Nakamura +900 MyBookie Logo
Ricochet +1200 MyBookie Logo
Santos Escobar +1500 MyBookie Logo
Butch +2000 MyBookie Logo

Women’s Money In The Bank 2023 Ladder Match Odds

On the women’s side, Iyo Sky has the best odds to win at -500, followed by Becky Lynch (+300) and Bayley (+400).

WWE legend Trish Stratus is close behind at +500, while Zoey Stark (+800), and Zelina Vega (+1000) are priced as heavy underdogs heading into the PPV event.

Here are the latest women’s Money in the Bank 2023 ladder match odds from MyBookie.

Wrestler Odds Play
Iyo Sky +Odds MyBookie Logo
Becky Lynch -500 MyBookie Logo
Bayley +300 MyBookie Logo
Team_4 +400 MyBookie Logo
Trish Stratus +500 MyBookie Logo
Zoey Stark +800 MyBookie Logo
Zelina Vega +1000 MyBookie Logo

Other Money In The Bank 2023 Bets Available At MyBookie

MyBookie isn’t just offering odds for the ladder matches at Money in the Bank this weekend.

In fact, WWE fans can bet on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes vs Dominic Mysterio, Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs The Usos, and more.

Read on to find the Money In The Bank 2023 odds for the other WWE bets available at MyBookie.

Cody Rhodes vs Dominic Mysterio Odds

Wrestler Odds Play
Cody Rhodes -700 MyBookie Logo
Dominic Mysterio +300 MyBookie Logo

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs The Usos Odds

Wrestlers Odds Play
Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa -140 MyBookie Logo
The Usos +100 MyBookie Logo

Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor Odds

Wrestler Odds Play
Seth Rollins -2000 MyBookie Logo
Finn Balor +500 MyBookie Logo

Gunther vs Matt Riddle Odds

Wrestler Odds Play
Gunther -2000 MyBookie Logo
Matt Riddle +700 MyBookie Logo

WWE Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
WWE
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Nick Raffoul

Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more.
View All Posts By Nick Raffoul

Nick Raffoul

Twitter Linkedin
Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more.
View All Posts By Nick Raffoul

Related To WWE

WWE
Logan Paul flexes.

Logan Paul Renews Contract With WWE

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 11 2023
WWE
Stephanie McMahon Resigns Amid Rumors of WWE Sale To Saudi Arabia
Stephanie McMahon Resigns Amid Rumors of WWE Sale To Saudi Arabia
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 12 2023
WWE
stonecold_steve_austin
Top Five WWE SummerSlam Matches In History
Author image jamesboutros  •  Jul 26 2022
WWE
vince mcmahon
WWE CEO Vince McMahon Officially Retires From Pro Wrestling Duties
Author image jamesboutros  •  Jul 23 2022
WWE
Becky Lynch
WWE SummerSlam 2022: Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch Odds, Match History, and Picks
Author image jamesboutros  •  Jul 20 2022
WWE
Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania
WWE SummerSlam 2022: Pat McAfee vs Happy Corbin Odds, Rumors, and Picks
Author image jamesboutros  •  Jul 20 2022
WWE
Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania
WWE SummerSlam 2022: Logan Paul vs The Miz Odds, Rumors, and Picks
Author image jamesboutros  •  Jul 20 2022
More News
Arrow to top