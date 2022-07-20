WWE SummerSlam 2022: Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch Odds, Match History, and Picks

Becky Lynch returned from maternity leave at last year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 as a surprise replacement for Sasha Banks. Lynch would defeat Bianca Belair in less than 30 seconds to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. At WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the Raw Women’s Champion. Belair has held the title since and has had a strong title run. Below, we’ll go over the Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch odds and give our expert WWE SummerSlam 2022 picks and predictions for the title fight.

Bianca Belair Has a 66.67% Chance of Defeating Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam 2022

The top two women stars on Raw will once again fight for the title at WWE SummerSlam.

Lynch and Belair have either held the SmackDown or Raw Women’s Championship since WrestleMania 37.

It was announced on the July 18th edition of Raw that Becky Lynch would challenge the winner of the Bianca Belair vs Carmella match for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

Bianca would defeat Carmella, making it official that she would defend her title against Big Time Becks at SummerSlam 2022.

According to BetOnline, Belair has a 66.7 percent chance of beating Lynch at WWE SummerSlam. Belair will enter the ring as a -200 favorite to defeat Lynch and retain her Raw Women’s Championship.

For the latest Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair odds, check out the SummerSlam 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best WWE betting sites below.

Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch Match History

This match feels like Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, as this rivalry is starting to become completely overused by WWE. But with a match set for SummerSlam, let’s go over how we got here.

At SummerSlam 2021, Becky Lynch would defeat Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.



Then, Lynch would defeat Belair due to interference from Sasha Banks and Lynch retained her title at Extreme Rules 2021.



Interference from Sasha Banks set up a triple-threat match for the SmackDown Women’s title at Crown Jewel 2021. Lynch would once again retain her title, defeating Banks and Belair.

Later, Lynch and Belair would both be drafted to Raw in October 2021.

Becky would trade the SmackDown Women’s Title for the Raw Women’s Title with Charlotte Flair.

On the November 1, 2021, edition of Raw, Lynch would once again defeat Belair to retain her championship and end their feud for the time being.

At Elimination Chamber 2022, Bianca Belair would win a number one contender’s match to get a match at WrestleMania 38 against Becky Lynch. With the Raw Women’s Championship on the line, Belair would go on and defeat Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

Then, at Hell in a Cell 2022, Belair would successfully defend her title in a triple-threat match against Asuka and Becky.

It is getting tiresome to always see Belair and Lynch in title matches but WWE decided to go this route once again for WWE SummerSlam 2022.

WWE SummerSlam 2022: Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch Picks and Predictions

These two have had a feud for quite some time and will once again be one of the main events for a big PPV.

BetOnline gives Bianca Belair a 66.67% chance to defeat Big Time Becks at WWE SummerSlam.

Our prediction is that it is time for a championship change, with Becky Lynch going on to win the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2022.

This will be a good match featuring the top two women on Raw. Belair has had a successful title run but a change is needed with new challengers facing Becky Lynch.

In the end, The Man, Big Time Becks, Becky Lynch will defeat Bianca Belair at +140 odds and become the new Raw Women’s Champion.