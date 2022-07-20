WWE SummerSlam 2022: Pat McAfee vs Happy Corbin Odds, Rumors, and Picks

This feud began with Pat McAfee mocking Happy Corbin on commentary, which led to this match at WWE SummerSlam 2022. McAfee challenged Corbin to a match at SummerSlam, and after the Money in the Bank PPV, Corbin attacked McAfee and accepted the match. WWE would later tweet to confirm the match was official. Read on for the latest Pat McAfee vs Happy Corbin odds, rumors, and news, along with our expert WWE SummerSlam 2022 picks and predictions for the McAfee vs Corbin match.

Pat McAfee Has a 75% Chance of Defeating Happy Corbin at WWE SummerSlam

McAfee made his big PPV match debut at WrestleMania, where he defeated Theory.

Once McAfee defeated Theory, none other than Vince McMahon challenged McAfee and defeated Pat. After Vince defeated McAfee, Stone Cold Steve Austin would come out and give everyone a stunner.

WWE is very high on Pat McAfee, which is why they recently signed him to a multi-year extension. Since McAfee appears to have a long-term future with the company, he should have a good chance of winning this high-profile PPV match versus Happy Corbin.

According to the top offshore sportsbooks, Pat McAfee has a 75 percent chance of beating Happy Corbin at SummerSlam 2022.

McAfee will enter the ring as a -300 favorite to win the match against Happy Corbin, making him a heavy WWE betting favorite.

Bet WWE SummerSlam 2022 Odds Play Pay McAfee -300 Happy Corbin +200

Rumors and News for McAfee vs Corbin

McAfee held his own in a singles match at WrestleMania against Theory. It was a very impressive match by McAfee.

Corbin has been a heel for a very long time and makes for a great opponent for McAfee. Being mostly on commentary and not a lot of ring work, McAfee is in a perfect spot to shine once again with a veteran like Corbin.

Corbin is known in WWE for being safe in the ring and other wrestlers have said they are very comfortable with him.

Outside interference is likely possible for this match with Madcap Moss possibly helping McAfee.

Moss does not have anything lined up for SummerSlam and he has had a feud with Corbin for some time. Corbin and Moss were partners but they split up. WWE is high on Moss and they will not leave him off the big SummerSlam PPV.

Interfering in this match is a perfect way of getting Moss on the PPV.

Pat McAfee vs Happy Corbin Prediction

McAfee is a showman and he is very good at getting crowd reactions.

Corbin is an excellent heel, which makes this match an interesting one.

This may not be the most technically sound match with McAfee but it will be an entertaining match.

After signing a multi-year extension, McAfee is here to stay.

Our prediction is with the help of Madcap Moss, Pat McAfee at -300 odds, will win this match.