WWE SummerSlam: Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey Odds, Rumors, and Picks

On July 2, Liv Morgan won the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank. This guaranteed her a title shot at any time of her choosing and Liv did not wait long to cash in. That night, after Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya, Morgan cashed in her briefcase on Rousey. Morgan would defeat Rousey and win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Below, we’ll go over the WWE SummerSlam odds, rumors, and give our expert predictions on the Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey title match.

Liv Morgan Has a 75% Chance to Win WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match at WWE SummerSlam

According to BetOnline, one of the best WWE betting sites, Liv Morgan is a -300 favorite to win the match against Ronda Rousey.

WWE has been building Morgan up for quite some time and it is highly unlikely she will lose her title so soon.

The crowd pops for Liv when she comes out and WWE notices which superstars are over with the WWE universe.

This is the biggest match in Morgan’s career. Defending her title against a star like Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam could be a defining moment in her career.

For the latest Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey odds, check out the SummerSlam 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best WWE betting sites below.

Bet Ronda Rousey Liv Morgan Play Moneyline +200 -300

Morgan vs Rousey Rumors and Speculation

In WWE, matches like this typically do not go as simple as just Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey.

Rousey is a powerhouse star and WWE does not like stars like Rousey to lose cleanly. This means we will not get a straight-up Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey match.

Two things usually occur. Another person will be added to the match or there will be interference from a third-party.

WWE could make this a triple-threat match, so Rousey does not get pinned and lose. Under this scenario, Natalya could be an option to be added to the match.

One other factor that needs consideration is the return of the Queen, Charlotte Flair.

Originally, it was expected to be Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. Flair has been away for some time but the expectation was she would return before the big PPV.

Flair could be added to the match or the Queen could make an appearance by interfering in the match. Rousey defeated Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s title at Wrestlemania Backlash back in May.

With Flair interfering and costing Rousey the title, this could set up a triple-threat match at WWE Clash at the Castle in September.

WWE is always looking ahead and a Flair interference will build a storyline for the future.

WWE SummerSlam Picks: Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey Prediction

BetOnline gives Liv Morgan a 75% chance (-300 favorite) to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match versus Ronda Rousey.

Morgan will retain her title at SummerSlam but she will not pin Rousey clean.

Our prediction is Charlotte Flair will interfere and attack Ronda Rousey.

This means Rousey will actually win the match but not win the title.

Flair was expected to return for the PPV and she was initially supposed to have a match with Rousey for the title at SummerSlam.

WWE will not have Morgan lose her title so soon after winning less than a month ago but they will not have a star like Rousey lose clean to Morgan either.

A Flair interference sets up a storyline between Morgan, Flair, and Rousey for the future. WWE has a big PPV in Cardiff, Wales on September 3 and a triple-threat match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship is very possible for the PPV.

Ronda Rousey will win the match (+200) but Liv Morgan will retain her title, thanks to interference from Charlotte Flair.