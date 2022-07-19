WWE SummerSlam 2022: Logan Paul vs The Miz Odds, Rumors, and Picks

Logan Paul returned to the July 18th edition of Raw and challenged The Miz to a match at SummerSlam. Paul and Miz teamed up at WrestleMania and defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio. After the match, Miz gave Paul the skull-crushing finale. This was a build-up for Paul to face Miz in typical WWE fashion. Check out the latest Logan Paul vs The Miz odds and rumors, plus get expert WWE SummerSlam picks and predictions below.

Logan Paul Has an 81.82% Chance to Win vs The Miz at WWE SummerSlam

Now that a match between Logan Paul and The Miz is officially set for WWE SummerSlam 2022, the best sports betting sites have Paul down as the overwhelming betting favorite.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Logan Paul is a -450 favorite to win the match against The Miz. This gives him an 81.8 percent chance of winning at the WWE PPV event.

Whether you love him or hate him, Logan Paul is a social media megastar.

In just eight hours, Paul and Miz’s segment had over 200,000 views on WWE’s YouTube page.

Ciampa has been involved in this feud. He tried to help Miz blindside Paul on the July 18th edition of WWE Raw.

Bet The Miz Logan Paul Play Moneyline +375 -450

Rumors and Speculation for Paul vs Miz

Whenever WWE brings in a star from outside the company, it usually does not end up being a straight-up singles match. This is a way to protect the biggest stars, even in the event of a loss.

Ciampa has been involved in the feud and he will be in Miz’s corner at WWE SummerSlam.



This means Paul will likely have someone in his corner as well.



One of the main rumors circulating around SummerSlam is that the WWE could change and make this a tag-team match to protect Paul.



WWE did something similar by having Bad Bunny team with Damian Priest to face The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.



Another scenario is Ciampa will be in Miz’s corner and Paul will have someone in his corner and they will interfere in the match.



The Miz is the perfect opponent for a star outside the company to face. He is very good in the ring and will protect them from injury.



WWE will do everything they can to protect Paul but still keep the viewers entertained.

Logan Paul vs The Miz Predictions and Picks

The top offshore betting sites give Logan Paul an 81.82% to win the match against the Miz and with good reason.

Stars outside the company usually do not lose these matches.



WWE knows Paul is a social media star and while they will protect him, they will put him over Miz.



Bad Bunny won his tag-team match with Priest against Miz and Morrison.



We predict this will stay as a singles match but outside interference is likely.



Ciampa will assist Miz and WWE will have a wrestler or possibly Jake Paul assist Logan.



Miz will carry the match by dominating most of it and carry Paul through the match.



Ultimately, Miz will fall short and Logan Paul will win the match at -450 odds.



