WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar Odds, Picks, Match Results, and Who Won

Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for almost two years. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns faced Brock Lesnar with Reigns’ Universal Championship and Lesnar’s WWE Championship on the line. Reigns won the match and became the Undisputed Champion. The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable over the last two years.

Roman Reigns Has a 77.78% Chance to Win vs Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

According to BetOnline, Roman Reigns is a -350 favorite to win the match against Brock Lesnar.

Roman is the biggest star in WWE and he has carried the company over the last few years.

Paired with Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso form the bloodline faction, the most dominant faction in quite some time.

The Usos are the Unified Tag Team Champions.

Wherever Reigns is, the Usos are lurking.

For the latest Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns odds, check out the SummerSlam 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best WWE betting sites below.

Bet Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Play Moneyline +225 -350

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar Match History

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have quite a history together.

They have had eight matches against one another. The matches include singles matches, triple threats, and fatal-4-way matches.

In those eight matches, Reigns won four matches and Lesnar won three matches.

The only match one of them did not win was at WrestleMania in 2015. Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to make it a triple-threat match. As Reigns and Lesnar had already fought for some time, they were gassed. Rollins waited for the perfect time to enter the match and he would pin Reigns for the win.

Reigns did not actually pin Lesnar till the sixth match between the two. Reigns pinned Dean Ambrose in a triple-threat match at Fastlane in 2016.

Roman has won the last three matches against Lesnar, all three were singles contests.

Reigns and Lesnar have been the main event at WrestleMania more times than any other duo in WWE history. Reigns vs Lesnar has been the main event three times at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Picks and Predictions

BetOnline gives Roman Reigns a 77.78% (-350 favorite) to win the WWE Undisputed Championship Last Man Standing match versus Brock Lesnar.

Roman has had Lesnar’s number, winning three consecutive singles matches against the beast.

Our prediction is with the help of his cousins, the Usos, the bloodline will stand tall at SummerSlam and Reigns will win the match.

Roman has been on a tear over the last couple of years, as WWE will push him to the moon as they fear he will leave for Hollywood. Like his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did.

Speaking of The Rock, all the rumors say WrestleMania 39’s main event will be Roman Reigns vs The Rock.

This means WWE will need to keep Reigns strong and he will not lose his titles at SummerSlam.

It makes no sense for WWE to put the titles on Lesnar, as he appears part-time. He comes around at WrestleMania and SummerSlam time, but he is mostly absent the rest of the year.

A Last Man Standing match means it is no holds barred.

The Usos will get involved in the match and assist Reigns.

With the help of his cousins, Roman Reigns (-350) will defeat Brock Lesnar. Get ready to once again acknowledge the Tribal Chief at SummerSlam.

To claim up to a $1,000 WWE betting offer, plus free bets for SummerSlam worth $25 each, click the button below.