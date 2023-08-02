The PGA Tour stops at Sedgefield Country Club for the 2023 Wyndham Championship on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023. Find the 2023 Wyndham Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The Wyndham Championship marks the final event of the season. The FedExCup Playoffs are next week and a win or a good week at Sedgefield is the last chance for players to qualify.

Only the top 70 make the playoffs, meaning the next two weeks will be filled with players looking to punch their ticket into the three tournaments with the biggest purses of the year.

The Wyndham Championship field is led by top players like Russell Henley and Hideki Matsuyama. However, 2022 winner Tom Kim won’t be competing due to a Grade-1 ankle sprain that he suffered at the Open Championship.

Instead, that will open up the opportunity for other players to claim his crown. With one last chance, golfers like Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, Justin Suh, and Joel Dahmen are looking to extend their season with strong performances this weekend. With 500 FedEx Cup points awarded to this week’s winner, all four of those golfers could sneak their way into the postseason.

Russell Henley opens up as the favorite at +1800. He is closely followed by Hideki Matsuyama (+2000), Sungjae Im (+2000), Si Woo Kim (+2000), and Denny McCarthy (+2500).

Scroll below for Wyndham Championship 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Wyndham Championship 2023

How to Watch the Wyndham Championship 2023

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Wyndham Championship 2023

Wyndham Championship 2023 📅 Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 🏆 Wyndham Championship 2022 Winner: Tom Kim

Tom Kim 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Wyndham Championship Purse: $7,600,000

$7,600,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: Sedgefield Country Club | Greensboro, North Carolina

Sedgefield Country Club | Greensboro, North Carolina 🎲 Wyndham Championship Odds: Russell Henley +1800 | Hideki Matsuyama +2000 | Sungjae Im +2000 | Si Woo Kim +2000 | Denny McCarthy +2500

Wyndham Championship 2023 Odds

The Wyndham Championship will tee off early on Thursday morning.

While players gear up for the final event of the year, the top golfers in the world will enjoy one more week of rest ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and several other top players will not be in action this weekend.

The PGA Tour season is almost over and the largest purse of the season is just a week away. Even though there is only a $7.6 million purse, there is still a lot on the line this week at Sedgefield Country Club. Golf fans will get to see the field battle it out for the a spot in next week’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The field is led by Russell Henley, who is the favorite heading into Greensboro. He opens at +1800 odds but only slightly leads Hideki Matsuyama, who sits at +2000.

The top five contender rounds out with Sungjae Im (+2000), Si Woo Kim (+2000), and Denny McCarthy (+2500).

Check out the complete Wyndham Championship Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Wyndham Championship Odds Play Russell Henley +1800 Hideki Matsuyama +2000 Sungjae Im +2000 Si Woo Kim +2000 Denny McCarthy +2500 Zac Blair +2500 Sam Burns +2800 Justin Thomas +3000 J.T. Poston +3000 Shane Lowry +3300 Adam Scott +3500 Aaron Rai +3500 Ludvig Aberg +4000 Alex Smalley +4000 Stephan Jaeger +4500 Cameron Davis +4500 J.J Spaun +4500 Adam Hadwin +4500 Keith Mitchell +5000 Byeong-Hun An +5000 Chris Kirk +5000 Taylor Moore +5000 Harris English +5500

Wyndham Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Wyndham Championship below.

Denny McCarthy (+2500)

McCarthy is currently ranked 32nd in the world and 25th in the FedEx Cup rankings.

While he doesn’t need to compete this weekend, McCarthy is still on the hunt for his first win. He’s played well this year, with a few close calls, including a runner-up at the Memorial Tournament.

McCarthy made 21 cuts made which includes six top-10 finishes. Overall, it’s been one of his better seasons and he’s due for a bounce-back effort. While he was cut at the Open Championship, McCarthy could be one to watch at the Wyndham Championship ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Shane Lowry (+3300)

In 17 events played this season, Shane Lowry has made 14 cuts. Even with nine top-25 finishes, he has yet to win an event. For Lowry, he needs a great weekend for a chance at the playoffs.

He’s currently ranked 76th on the FedEx Cup rankings and a win will extend his season. He might even be able to get in with a top-six finish. Lowry had a good stretch after the PGA Championship with five top-20 finishes but was cut from the Open Championship.

He will need to bounce back in a huge way in order to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

With his back against the wall, take Shane Lowry to win the Wyndham Championship this week.

Justin Thomas (+3300)

Justin Thomas started off hot at the 3M Open but had a tough second round causing him to miss the Cut. He’s now missed two consecutive cuts and will need to pull out all the stops this weekend for a chance at the playoffs.

Thomas might be the most talented golfer in the field but will need to have a short memory to keep his season alive.

He is currently sitting 76th on the FedEx Cup Rankings. Thomas hasn’t had the best season with 19 event played and zero wins. However, there have been moments of brilliance from the American golfer.

The last time Thomas missed two consecutive cuts, he bounced back with a T9 at the Travelers Championship.

