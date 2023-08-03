Golf News and Rumors

Wyndham Championship 2023 Sleeper Picks: Todd, Glover Among Best Longshot Bets

Gia Nguyen
The 2023 Wyndham Championship will mark the last regular season event of the year. While the world’s top golfers prepare for the FedEx Cup Playoff, the rest of the Tour will be fighting for a spot at next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship.

With so much on the line this weekend, there is a lot of room for longshots to win at Sedgefield. Below we’ll go over the best 2023 Wyndham Championship long shots bets.

Brendon Todd (+4000)

Priced at +4000, Brendon Todd is one of the biggest sleeper picks at the Wyndham Championship this weekend. He’s made three straight cuts, including a runner-up finish at the John Deere Classic.

With his driving accuracy and ability to make birdies, Todd separates himself from the field. Currently, Todd is 10th on the tour in playing out of the fairways and 31st in birdie average. If he’s able to avoid three putts on the green, he’ll put himself in a position to win.

Bet on Brendon Todd (+4000) at BetOnline

Lucas Glover (+7500)

After missing the Cut at the 3M Open, it seems like everyone has written off Lucas Glover. Despite missing the cut, he’s gained strokes in the ball-striking category again. He was on a hot streak in July with three straight top-10s, but he returns to a course that fits his game a little more.

Sedgefield is a shorter positional course where Glover will rely on his elite iron play, accuracy, and wedge play. With Bermuda grass, Glover’s game is set up perfectly for this course.

Bet on Lucas Glover (+7500) at BetOnline

Justin Suh (+11000)

At +11000, it’s hard to pass up Justin Suh. This year, his two best finishes came at the Honda Classic (fifth) and the Players Championship (sixth). Those two courses are known to require pinpoint accuracy off the tee, just like Sedgefield will.

Suh has been hot with his putter, gaining on the greens in 13 consecutive starts. If Suh can find the fairways and play well with his irons, he might have a chance to sneak into the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Bet on Justin Suh (+11000) at BetOnline

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Arrow to top