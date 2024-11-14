NBA News and Rumors

X reacts to 50 point nights for Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Clippers

Wednesday was a memorable night in the NBA, as not one but two players reached the half century mark in total points. Giannis Antetokounmpo of Athens, Greece scored 59 points in a 127-120 Milwaukee Bucks overtime win over the Detroit Pistons. Victor Wembenyama of Le Chesnay, France scored 50 points in a 139-130 San Antonio Spurs win over the Washington Wizards. Here is the reaction to the night from X.

In addition to the gigantic nights for Wembanyama and Antetokounmpo, New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns had a huge night as he scored 46 points. However, unlike the Bucks and Spurs, Towns could not guide his team to a victory, as the Knicks lost 124-123 to the Chicago Bulls.

Anteokounmpo generated 16 of his 59 points from the free throw line, made one three pointer, and made 21 of 34 field goals. Wembanyama generates 24 of his 50 points by making eight three pointers, a remarkable statistic for a player who is 7’4″.

This is a great statistic. Only three players younger than Wembanyama have ever scored 50 points in a game. Should we be surprised that LeBron is one of them? What could be surprising is that Brandon Jennings is the youngest to accomplish the feat. He had 55 points in a 129-125 Bucks win over the Golden State Warriors on November 14, 2009 and was 262 days younger than Wembanyama. Booker’s remarkable 70 point night is also noteworthy because he became only the sixth player ever to score 70 points in a game.

Antetokounmpo’s 59 points are the second most he has had in a career. It was only five points off his career high of 64 points he had on December 13, 2023 when the Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 140-126. Wembanyama’s 50 points are a career high. To put everything into perspective, only one other player this season has scored 50 points in a game. That was Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, who scored 50 points in a 119-115 Orlando win over Indiana.
