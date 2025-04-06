NHL News and Rumors

X reacts to Alexander Ovechkin setting NHL all-time goal scoring record

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_25864902_168396541_lowres-2

National Hockey League history was made on Saturday. Even though the Washington Capitals lost 4-1 to the New York Islanders on Sunday, Alexander Ovechkin became the NHL all-time leader in goals with 895. Ovechkin passed Wayne Gretzky, who had 894 NHL goals while with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers. Ovechkin’s record breaking goal came at 7:26 of the second period on the power-play from Tom Wilson of Toronto, Ontario and Dylan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario. Here is the reaction from X.

‘This is actual video of the goal via the TNT broadcast. Ovechkin scored the goal on a shot just outside the faceoff circle. He took a pass from Wilson and scored on Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin for the first time in his career. Ovechkin and Sorokin are both Russian, as Ovechkin is from Moscow and Sorokin is from Mezhdurechensk.

It is very interesting that Ovechkin has his most number of goals against the Winnipeg Jets’s organization. It should be noted that of the 57 goals, 30 of them came before the Jets were in Winnipeg, and when the organization was known as the Atlanta Thrashers.

It is interesting that the Capitals Public Relations Department is comparing Ovechkin to some of the all-time greats in the other three major North American sports–LeBron James, Jerry Rice and Barry Bonds.

Ovechkin’s 1619 points are 11th all-time. Wayne Gretzky is the all-time leader with 2857.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Washington Capitals X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25864902_168396541_lowres-2

X reacts to Alexander Ovechkin setting NHL all-time goal scoring record

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24459222_168396541_lowres-2
Blues deliver franchise high 12 game winning streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak records 21st NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
NHL News and Rumors
Ovechkin
Alexander Ovechkin ties Gretzky’s record for most goals ever
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 5 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23059249_168396541_lowres-2
Oilers finding a way to win despite undisclosed injuries
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 4 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins
Bruins go from first to worst in East in two years
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 4 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks
Blues move into playoff contention thanks to 10 game winning streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 2 2025
More News
Arrow to top