National Hockey League history was made on Saturday. Even though the Washington Capitals lost 4-1 to the New York Islanders on Sunday, Alexander Ovechkin became the NHL all-time leader in goals with 895. Ovechkin passed Wayne Gretzky, who had 894 NHL goals while with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers. Ovechkin’s record breaking goal came at 7:26 of the second period on the power-play from Tom Wilson of Toronto, Ontario and Dylan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario. Here is the reaction from X.

‘This is actual video of the goal via the TNT broadcast. Ovechkin scored the goal on a shot just outside the faceoff circle. He took a pass from Wilson and scored on Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin for the first time in his career. Ovechkin and Sorokin are both Russian, as Ovechkin is from Moscow and Sorokin is from Mezhdurechensk.

It is very interesting that Ovechkin has his most number of goals against the Winnipeg Jets’s organization. It should be noted that of the 57 goals, 30 of them came before the Jets were in Winnipeg, and when the organization was known as the Atlanta Thrashers.

It is interesting that the Capitals Public Relations Department is comparing Ovechkin to some of the all-time greats in the other three major North American sports–LeBron James, Jerry Rice and Barry Bonds.

Ovechkin’s 1619 points are 11th all-time. Wayne Gretzky is the all-time leader with 2857.