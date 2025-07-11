Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to Amanda Anisimova’s Wimbledon semifinal upset

Jeremy Freeborn
Amanda Anisimova

The women’s final is now set at Wimbledon. While it is not much of a surprise that Poland’s Iga Swiatek is in the championship final on Saturday, it is a surprise that she is not facing world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. That is because Sabalenka was upset by the 13th seed on Thursday, Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the first of two semifinals, 6-4. 4-6, 6-4. Here was the reaction from X.

Anisimova’s best prior grand slam result was reaching the French Open semifinal in 2017. There she faced Australia’s Ashleigh Barty before losing 6-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Anisimova was actually coached by her father Konstantin, before he passed away at the age of 52. She had a serious foot injury in 2020, missed the 2021 Australian Open due to COVID, and took a mental break from tennis in 2023. When Anisimova did return, she won the Qatar Open this past February. In the final, she beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, 6-4, 6-3.

Williams was the number one seed at the 2004 Wimbledon final, but was shockingly beaten by Maria Sharapova of Russia, 6-1, 6-4. Sharapova was only 17 at the time, and won her first of five grand slam singles titles. Ironically, Sharapova was ranked 13th at Wimbledon that year. It is the same rank that Anisimova is at Wimbledon this year.

What does Keys, Gauff and Anisimova all have in common? Well, they all beat Sabalenka. Keys beat Sabalenka in the Australian Open women’s final, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. Gauff beat Sabalenka in the French Open women’s final, 6-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Swiatek has won five grand slam championships (four French Opens and one United States Open), but has not won Wimbledon yet. Swiatek’s best Wimbledon result was reaching the quarterfinals in 2023.

Tennis News and Rumors
