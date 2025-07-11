X reacts to Amanda Anisimova’s Wimbledon semifinal upset

The women’s final is now set at Wimbledon. While it is not much of a surprise that Poland’s Iga Swiatek is in the championship final on Saturday, it is a surprise that she is not facing world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. That is because Sabalenka was upset by the 13th seed on Thursday, Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the first of two semifinals, 6-4. 4-6, 6-4. Here was the reaction from X.

AMERICAN AMANDA ANISIMOVA UPSETS NO. 1 ARYNA SABALENKA TO HEAD TO HER FIRST EVER WIMBLEDON FINAL 🤯🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OLMepQQcq8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2025

Anisimova’s best prior grand slam result was reaching the French Open semifinal in 2017. There she faced Australia’s Ashleigh Barty before losing 6-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova is the best story of resilience in 🎾 – 2019 Father passed away

– 2020 Covid

– 2021 tons of injuries

– 2023 left the sport

– fell outside of top 400

– 2025 won Doha

– 2025 July back in top 10

– 2025 Made Wimby Final She’s 23. INSPIRATIONpic.twitter.com/RJtHznsWn6 — J.P. Hovey (@jhovey34) July 10, 2025

Anisimova was actually coached by her father Konstantin, before he passed away at the age of 52. She had a serious foot injury in 2020, missed the 2021 Australian Open due to COVID, and took a mental break from tennis in 2023. When Anisimova did return, she won the Qatar Open this past February. In the final, she beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, 6-4, 6-3.

23-year-old Amanda Anisimova is the youngest American woman to reach the Wimbledon final since 22-year-old Serena Williams in 2004 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/PXS1NGAT0Q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 10, 2025

Williams was the number one seed at the 2004 Wimbledon final, but was shockingly beaten by Maria Sharapova of Russia, 6-1, 6-4. Sharapova was only 17 at the time, and won her first of five grand slam singles titles. Ironically, Sharapova was ranked 13th at Wimbledon that year. It is the same rank that Anisimova is at Wimbledon this year.

In 2025 we’ve seen… 🇺🇸 Madison Keys win the Australian Open

🇺🇸 Coco Gauff win the French Open Now 🇺🇸 Amanda Anisimova will play for the Wimbledon Title pic.twitter.com/QFB0Q0p0iy — Barstool Tennis (@StoolTennis) July 10, 2025

What does Keys, Gauff and Anisimova all have in common? Well, they all beat Sabalenka. Keys beat Sabalenka in the Australian Open women’s final, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. Gauff beat Sabalenka in the French Open women’s final, 6-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Amanda Anisimova vs. Iga Swiatek for the Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Final 👀 Both are looking to win their first career title at Wimbledon 🎾 pic.twitter.com/7VWHVk1MN5 — ESPN (@espn) July 10, 2025

Swiatek has won five grand slam championships (four French Opens and one United States Open), but has not won Wimbledon yet. Swiatek’s best Wimbledon result was reaching the quarterfinals in 2023.