X reacts to Andy Murray coaching Novak Djokovic

There was massive tennis news this past weekend, as Novak Djokovic announced he has hired recently retired tennis legend Andy Murray as his coach. This the reaction on X.

Murray winning his elusive first Australian Open title in 2025 as Djokovic’s coach would be the best comedic plot twist in tennis history pic.twitter.com/XNy71bZtSx — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) November 23, 2024

Djokovic has played Murray 36 times in his career, with Djokovic winning 25 times. Four of those times, Djokovic has beaten Murray in the Australian Open final. The first time came in 2011, with Djokovic winning easily, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3. That was followed by a five set thriller in 2012, which Djokovic won 6-3, 3-6, 6-7, 6-1, 7-5. Then in 2013, Djokovic won 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-2. Their final Australian Open final came in 2016 with Djokovic winning 6-1, 7-5, 7-6.

BREAKING: Andy Murray will coach Novak Djokovic starting in the off season and through the Australian Open. Now that’s a legendary coaching partnership. pic.twitter.com/tYQHSYIsBN — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 23, 2024

It will be interesting to see if this will be a short term partnership or a long term one. Among the former players who have coached Djokovic in the past include eight-time grand slam champion Andre Agassi of the United States, six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker of Germany, 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic of Croatia, two-time grand slam finalist Todd Martin of the United States, Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic, and doubles specialist Mark Woodforde of Australia. Murray is a three-time grand slam champion, as he won the United States Open in 2012, and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. He never won the Australian Open. Murray lost in the final four times to Djokovic and once to Roger Federer of Switzerland in 2010.

Djokovic and Murray playing doubles together back in 2011 in Miami, absolutely iconic rally ✨ pic.twitter.com/j9h5cYTFin — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) November 23, 2024

Remarkably, Murray and Djokovic do have a history playing doubles together. At the 2006 Australian Open, Murray and Djokovic lost in the first round to Fabrice Santoro of France and Nenad Zimonjic of Serbia, 7-6, 6-3. Then at the 2011 Miami Open, Murray and Djokovic lost in the first round to Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine, and Mikhail Youzhny of Russia, 5-7, 6-3, [10-8].

This is what Novak Djokovic looked like when I first watched him play against Andy when they were 11. What an incredible career he has gone on to have. Record breaking 23 Grand Slam titles ….. 🐐 ⭐️ 🇷🇸 👏👏👏👏👏@rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/wvfH0wlFFw — judy murray (@JudyMurray) June 11, 2023

Here is a neat children’s photo of Djokovic from Judy Murray when Novak was 11.