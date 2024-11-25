Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to Andy Murray coaching Novak Djokovic

Jeremy Freeborn
Andy Murray Doubles Chances to Win Wimbledon Skyrocket After Round 1

There was massive tennis news this past weekend, as Novak Djokovic announced he has hired recently retired tennis legend Andy Murray as his coach. This the reaction on X.

Djokovic has played Murray 36 times in his career, with Djokovic winning 25 times. Four of those times, Djokovic has beaten Murray in the Australian Open final. The first time came in 2011, with Djokovic winning easily, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3. That was followed by a five set thriller in 2012, which Djokovic won 6-3, 3-6, 6-7, 6-1, 7-5. Then in 2013, Djokovic won 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-2. Their final Australian Open final came in 2016 with Djokovic winning 6-1, 7-5, 7-6.

It will be interesting to see if this will be a short term partnership or a long term one. Among the former players who have coached Djokovic in the past include eight-time grand slam champion Andre Agassi of the United States, six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker of Germany, 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic of Croatia, two-time grand slam finalist Todd Martin of the United States, Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic, and doubles specialist Mark Woodforde of Australia. Murray is a three-time grand slam champion, as he won the United States Open in 2012, and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. He never won the Australian Open. Murray lost in the final four times to Djokovic and once to Roger Federer of Switzerland in 2010.

Remarkably, Murray and Djokovic do have a history playing doubles together. At the 2006 Australian Open, Murray and Djokovic lost in the first round to Fabrice Santoro of France and Nenad Zimonjic of Serbia, 7-6, 6-3. Then at the 2011 Miami Open, Murray and Djokovic lost in the first round to Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine, and Mikhail Youzhny of Russia, 5-7, 6-3, [10-8].

Here is a neat children’s photo of Djokovic from Judy Murray when Novak was 11.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
