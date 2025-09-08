Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz winning the 2025 US Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Aryna Sabalenka

The 2025 United States Open finals have been determined. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won on the women’s side and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain won on the men’s side. Sabalenka beat Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the women’s final by a score of 6-3, 7-6. Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men’s final by a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Here is the reaction on X.

With the wins, Alcaraz and Sabalenka are both number one in the world. Alcaraz moved past Sinner into the number one position. Meanwhile, Sabalenka expanded her lead over Iga Swiatek of Poland.

This is another bizarre comparison between Alcaraz and Sabalenka. Alcaraz is 22 years of age, as he was born in El Palmar, Spain on May 5, 2003, and Sabalenka is 27 years of age, as she was born in Minsk, Belarus on May 5, 1998. Other famous athletes born on May 5 include Olympic gold medal winning figure skater Nathan Chen of Salt Lake City, Utah, Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner of Markham, Ontario, former NHL All-Star Zigmund Palffy of Skalica, Slovakia, and Seattle Mariners All-Star pitcher Logan Gilbert of Winter Park, Florida.

The rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner has been intense and historic. Alcaraz beat Sinner in the French Open final 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6, and Sinner beat Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. All-time, Sinner and Alcaraz have now played against each other 15 times, with Alcaraz winning 10 times.

The only time this year Sinner and Alcaraz did not face each other in a grand slam final was the Australian Open, where Sinner beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the final, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. The only time this year Sabalenka was not in a grand slam final was Wimbledon as Swiatek beat Anisimova 6-0, 6-0.

  Sabalenka won the 2024 US Open by beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 7-5, 7-5. When Serena Williams won the US Open in 2013, she beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, 7-5, 6-7, 6-1. Williams then beat Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in 2014 by a score of 6-3, 6-3. Sabalenka lost to Anisimova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals of Wimbledon in July.

