The 2025 United States Open finals have been determined. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won on the women’s side and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain won on the men’s side. Sabalenka beat Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the women’s final by a score of 6-3, 7-6. Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men’s final by a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Here is the reaction on X.

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka. 2025 U.S. Open Champs. Matching trophies. Matching smiles. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gIL36TPDIw — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 8, 2025

With the wins, Alcaraz and Sabalenka are both number one in the world. Alcaraz moved past Sinner into the number one position. Meanwhile, Sabalenka expanded her lead over Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka going on the New York City morning shows together 😂 2025 U.S. Open Champions who are both born on May 5th. Written in the stars. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tuN8949WvO — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 8, 2025

This is another bizarre comparison between Alcaraz and Sabalenka. Alcaraz is 22 years of age, as he was born in El Palmar, Spain on May 5, 2003, and Sabalenka is 27 years of age, as she was born in Minsk, Belarus on May 5, 1998. Other famous athletes born on May 5 include Olympic gold medal winning figure skater Nathan Chen of Salt Lake City, Utah, Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner of Markham, Ontario, former NHL All-Star Zigmund Palffy of Skalica, Slovakia, and Seattle Mariners All-Star pitcher Logan Gilbert of Winter Park, Florida.

The Spanish tennis star and his Italian counterpart are the first men in tennis history to face off in three straight Grand Slam finals in the same season. https://t.co/qq12hmvCOi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 8, 2025

The rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner has been intense and historic. Alcaraz beat Sinner in the French Open final 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6, and Sinner beat Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. All-time, Sinner and Alcaraz have now played against each other 15 times, with Alcaraz winning 10 times.

This Years Grand Slam Champions: Australian Open:

Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner Roland Garros:

Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon:

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner US Open:

Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz pic.twitter.com/oPAN1MrDL5 — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates25) September 8, 2025

The only time this year Sinner and Alcaraz did not face each other in a grand slam final was the Australian Open, where Sinner beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the final, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. The only time this year Sabalenka was not in a grand slam final was Wimbledon as Swiatek beat Anisimova 6-0, 6-0.

Aryna Sabalenka defends US Open title! 🏆 She is the first woman to do so since Serena Williams in 2014 💪 The world No. 1 won her first major of the season against Amanda Anisimova, taking her revenge from Wimbledon 🎾 More news ➡️ https://t.co/vHcTJq6evd pic.twitter.com/yb9frxpLkz — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) September 8, 2025

Sabalenka won the 2024 US Open by beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 7-5, 7-5. When Serena Williams won the US Open in 2013, she beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, 7-5, 6-7, 6-1. Williams then beat Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in 2014 by a score of 6-3, 6-3. Sabalenka lost to Anisimova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals of Wimbledon in July.