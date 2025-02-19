X reacts to Blue Jays not signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. long term

The Toronto Blue Jays are continuing to struggle when it comes to their public image. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Blue Jays could not come to terms on signing first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a long term contract. The deadline for Guerrero Jr. was self imposed as he did not want to negotiate on a contract during the season. As a result, Guerrero Jr. will be a free agent at the end of the 2025 MLB season. Blue Jays management are getting roasted and deservedly so. Here is some of the reaction.

The guy “who knew Vladdy” and signed him in the first places was Alex Anthopolos.

Shapiro and Atkins don’t know shit. — Jordan Levitt (@JordanLevitt2) February 19, 2025

The Blue Jays signed Guerrero Jr. as an international free agent in 2015 when Alex Anthopoulos was the Blue Jays general manager. Despite being extremely successful as the Blue Jays GM, Toronto management made the very unpopular decision not to keep Anthopoulos, and signed general manager Ross Atkins. The decision was a massive error in judgement as Anthopoulos has been very successful as the Atlanta Braves general manager.

Fire Atkins and Shapiro and re-sign Vladdy under new management. — RAdam (@radam100) February 19, 2025

There is a strong possibility the Blue Jays get Guerrero back if they fire Atkins and Shapiro very soon. It will be very interesting to see if Rogers ownership listens to the Blue Jays fan base.

If Bo and Vladdy walk and they get nothing: Shapiro and Atkins will be the worst management group in Canadian sports history. The utter idiocy of their stance is mind boggling. — Chris Fell (@CFellinator) February 19, 2025

The Ottawa Senators management team guided by Mel Bridgman and Randy Sexton did not do very well in the early 1990s. However, there were no expectations for Ottawa to win., unlike, the Blue Jays now. In terms of meeting what is expected, the Blue Jays current management group have not delivered and need to pay the price.

I understand not wanting to overpay Vladdy. That is not a fireable decision. The rest of what Ken lays out though…it’s pretty cut and dry. Shapiro and Atkins made decisions for years that negatively impacted the relationship and they’ve both gotta go. https://t.co/VwWD7s0HAH — Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) February 19, 2025

It is not just the Guerrero Jr. decision that should lead to the Shapiro and Atkins firing. Atkins has made terrible trades in the last couple of seasons and made very poor decisions when it comes to evaluating talent. For example, he has prioritized defense over offense.

If Atkins and Shapiro got off their ass and signed Vladdy when they should have, which was two years ago, they can likely get him for 25-30 mil a year for 10 years. From their past comments you can tell they don’t really believe in the player. It’s all on them. — Ktownchef (@ktownchef) February 19, 2025

It is clear Shapiro and Atkins valued Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani a lot more than Guerrero Jr. But they did not get Soto or Ohtani either.