X reacts to Blue Jays signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 14 years, $500 million

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays did the unthinkable on Sunday night and signed first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Montreal, Quebec to a 14 year deal worth $500 million. The free agent signing makes Guerrero Jr. the third highest paid player in Major League Baseball history. He currently makes $35.7 million per year. That is only less than the $70 million per year that Shohei Ohtani is making with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next nine seasons, and the $51 million per year that Juan Soto is making with the New York Mets over the next 15 seasons. Here is the reaction from X.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is Canadian born even though he has Dominican heritage and represents the Dominican Republic internationally. Guerrero Jr. was born in Montreal, Quebec on March 16, 1999 and lived in Montreal until he was four years old. During this time Vladimir Guerrero Sr. played with the Montreal Expos before signing with the Anaheim Angels on January 14, 2004.

The fact that there is a no-trade clause as part of the contract is interesting. This contract means Guerrero Jr. will be with the Blue Jays until he is 40 through to the 2039 Major League Baseball season.

Among the players that the Blue Jays missed out on were Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Corbin Burnes. The statement by Passan of “the Blue Jays wanted for years to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr.” needs to be questioned however. In my opinion, Blue Jays management delivered after pressure from the fan base.

There is no doubt that Guerrero Jr. is the face of the Blue Jays franchise. However, before we talk about Guerrero Jr. being in the Cooperstown conversation, he needs to do damage in the postseason.

From a financial perspective, I understand Dan Patrick’s perspective. From a baseball perspective, Guerrero Jr. is an elite player, and deserves to be the third highest paid player in baseball.

Blue Jays MLB News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

