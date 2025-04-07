The Toronto Blue Jays did the unthinkable on Sunday night and signed first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Montreal, Quebec to a 14 year deal worth $500 million. The free agent signing makes Guerrero Jr. the third highest paid player in Major League Baseball history. He currently makes $35.7 million per year. That is only less than the $70 million per year that Shohei Ohtani is making with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next nine seasons, and the $51 million per year that Juan Soto is making with the New York Mets over the next 15 seasons. Here is the reaction from X.

Three-year-old Vladimir Guerrero Jr. warms up with his dad and rest of the Expos before a game at Olympic Stadium in 2002. pic.twitter.com/7T944w2W3w — Montreal Expos (@Montreal_Expos) March 30, 2025

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is Canadian born even though he has Dominican heritage and represents the Dominican Republic internationally. Guerrero Jr. was born in Montreal, Quebec on March 16, 1999 and lived in Montreal until he was four years old. During this time Vladimir Guerrero Sr. played with the Montreal Expos before signing with the Anaheim Angels on January 14, 2004.

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a 14-year, $500 million contract extension, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. A monumental, no-deferral deal to keep the homegrown star in Toronto for the rest of his career. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 7, 2025

The fact that there is a no-trade clause as part of the contract is interesting. This contract means Guerrero Jr. will be with the Blue Jays until he is 40 through to the 2039 Major League Baseball season.

The Blue Jays wanted for years to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It wound up taking the third-biggest deal in MLB history to get it done. After big free agent misses, Toronto finally closed on a beloved player. First on the news was @Ken_Rosenthal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 7, 2025

Among the players that the Blue Jays missed out on were Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Corbin Burnes. The statement by Passan of “the Blue Jays wanted for years to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr.” needs to be questioned however. In my opinion, Blue Jays management delivered after pressure from the fan base.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr will act as a tentpole for this franchise over the next decade-plus. He will join the Level of Excellence & could go into Cooperstown as a Toronto Blue Jay. And, numbers/value be damned, it’s just more fun having a guy who hits like this on *YOUR* team. pic.twitter.com/CqlNoCSC8W — Chris Black (@DownToBlack) April 7, 2025

There is no doubt that Guerrero Jr. is the face of the Blue Jays franchise. However, before we talk about Guerrero Jr. being in the Cooperstown conversation, he needs to do damage in the postseason.

“I’m sure that they have their accountants and they do that math, but for the life of me, I could never give somebody a contract like that.” – DP on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reportedly signing a 14-year, $500 million extension with the #BlueJays. pic.twitter.com/H8InF2uZKj — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) April 7, 2025

From a financial perspective, I understand Dan Patrick’s perspective. From a baseball perspective, Guerrero Jr. is an elite player, and deserves to be the third highest paid player in baseball.