NHL News and Rumors

X reacts to Blues naming Jim Montgomery new coach

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Jim Montgomery

There was significant hockey news on Sunday as Jim Montgomery of Montreal, Quebec was named the new head coach of the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Here is the reaction on X. He took over from Drew Bannister, who was relieved of his job.

Montgomery’s winning percentage in that time was .662. He has the fourth highest career winning percentage among active coaches. Montgomery is behind Rod Brind’Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes (.666), Kris Knoblauch of the Edmonton Oilers (.665), and Sheldon Keefe of the New Jersey Devils (.664). During the 2022-23 season, Montgomery led the Bruins to the most regular season wins in one season in National Hockey League history (65), and the most points in one season in National Hockey League history (135). He also won the Jack Adams Award.

This is a valid viewpoint. It should also be pointed out that Montgomery is the fifth former Bruins head coach to win the Jack Adams Award in Boston, and go on to coach somewhere else. He follows Don Cherry of Kingston, Ontario (Colorado Rockies), Pat Burns of Montreal. Quebec (New Jersey Devis where he won a Stanley Cup in 2002-03), Claude Julien of Blind River, Ontario (Montreal Canadiens), and Bruce Cassidy of Ottawa, Ontario (Vegas Golden Knights where he won a Stanley Cup in 2022-23).

The Blues face the New York Rangers in Montgomery’s first test. The Rangers are in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 12 wins, six regulation losses and one point in extra time for 25 points. New York is coming off a poor performance in Edmonton on Saturday, where they were beaten 6-2.

This is not the first time we have heard a classic quote from Armstrong. In the offseason there was a belief that the Blues would not have gone after restricted free agents Philip Broberg or Dylan Holloway if his friend Ken Holland was still the Oilers GM. Armstrong refuted the claim by comically stating the following:

“Quite honestly, I’d do it to my mother if she was still managing the Oilers.”

Montgomery was open about his battle with alcohol addiction with the Dallas Stars when accepting his Jack Adams Award.

Montgomery played one season for the Blues as a centre in 1993-94. In 67 games, he had six goals and 14 assists for 20 points. He was a -1 with 44 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, one power-play point, one shorthanded point, and 67 shots on goal.

 

Topics  
Blues NHL News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Jim Montgomery

X reacts to Blues naming Jim Montgomery new coach

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24764341_168396541_lowres-2
Kraken captain Jordan Eberle out three months
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 23 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18135535_168396541_lowres-3
Alexander Ovechkin and Frederik Andersen out long term with injuries
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 22 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_17343380_168396541_lowres-2
Bruins name Joe Sacco interim head coach
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 20 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18135535_168396541_lowres-3
Alexander Ovechkin records 32nd career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24577404_168396541_lowres-3
Maple Leafs RW Ryan Reaves suspended five games by NHL
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks
Florida Panthers record statement shutout win over the Winnipeg Jets
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top