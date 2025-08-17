X reacts to Brewers setting franchise record with 14 straight wins

The Milwaukee Brewers set a franchise record for their longest winning streak in franchise history with 14. They accomplished the feat on Saturday in a 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Here is the reaction on X.

The Milwaukee Brewers, who reside in the smallest market in MLB, and have the 7th-lowest payroll, are the best team in baseball.

Really. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 17, 2025

The population of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is only 563, 531. With the win on Saturday, the Brewers improved to a record of 78 wins and 44 losses. They have a winning percentage for the season of .639. The Brewers lead the Toronto Blue Jays by six games when it comes to the best team in baseball. Toronto has the second best record in the Majors as they are at 73 wins and 51 losses for a winning percentage of .589.

“Dad, tell me about the August 2025 Brewers” pic.twitter.com/zc9FVU8B07 — Tucker Kraft Dynasty Owner 🍺🧀🐐 (@GOATRodgersSZN) August 17, 2025

Well, this is what they have accomplished this month. They have gone 14-0 and delivered three games sweeps over the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates. Milwaukee then won their first two games in their series against the Cincinnati Reds. In the 14 games, they have outscored their opponents 119-52. As a team, the Brewers are batting .319 for the month. Eight Brewers batters are batting .300 or better, while shortstop Andruw Monasterio of Caracas, Venezuela is batting .500 as he has seven hits in 14 at bats. Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff of Tupelo, Mississippi has 20 strikeouts in 17 innings.

If you’re not talking about the Milwaukee Brewers, you’re not paying attention ‼️ pic.twitter.com/3psp43qaYk — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 17, 2025

We at The Sports Daily, we have been talking about the Brewers for a while, and what they did to tie the franchise record on Saturday was mind boggling. Milwaukee was down 8-1 to the Cincinnati Reds after two innings, and came back to win 10-8. It was their fifth largest comeback in franchise history.

The Brewers have outscored their opponents by OVER 160 RUNS this year 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YilXunEoRD — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) August 17, 2025

The Brewers runs for and against ratio is amazing. Second baseman Brice Turang of Corona, California leads the Brewers with 73 runs scored.

Brewers P Brandon Woodruff on being able to secure free burgers for Milwaukee Brewers fans👇 “I was telling my wife last night that I was more nervous. I wanted to win the burgers for everybody in the stands, including myself.” pic.twitter.com/hXvOFhYWXd — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) August 13, 2025

When the Brewers won 12 straight games, the city of Milwaukee celebrated as the people got free hamburgers.