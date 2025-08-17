MLB News and Rumors

X reacts to Brewers setting franchise record with 14 straight wins

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves

The Milwaukee Brewers set a franchise record for their longest winning streak in franchise history with 14. They accomplished the feat on Saturday in a 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Here is the reaction on X.

The population of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is only 563, 531. With the win on Saturday, the Brewers improved to a record of 78 wins and 44 losses. They have a winning percentage for the season of .639. The Brewers lead the Toronto Blue Jays by six games when it comes to the best team in baseball. Toronto has the second best record in the Majors as they are at 73 wins and 51 losses for a winning percentage of .589.

Well, this is what they have accomplished this month. They have gone 14-0 and delivered three games sweeps over the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates. Milwaukee then won their first two games in their series against the Cincinnati Reds. In the 14 games, they have outscored their opponents 119-52. As a team, the Brewers are batting .319 for the month. Eight Brewers batters are batting .300 or better, while shortstop Andruw Monasterio of Caracas, Venezuela is batting .500 as he has seven hits in 14 at bats. Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff of Tupelo, Mississippi has 20 strikeouts in 17 innings.

We at The Sports Daily, we have been talking about the Brewers for a while, and what they did to tie the franchise record on Saturday was mind boggling. Milwaukee was down 8-1 to the Cincinnati Reds after two innings, and came back to win 10-8. It was their fifth largest comeback in franchise history.

The Brewers runs for and against ratio is amazing. Second baseman Brice Turang of Corona, California leads the Brewers with 73 runs scored.

When the Brewers won 12 straight games, the city of Milwaukee celebrated as the people got free hamburgers.

 

Topics  
Brewers MLB News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
