NHL News and Rumors

X reacts to Canada winning 2025 Four Nations Faceoff

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Connor McDavid

Team Canada won the 2025 Four Nations Faceoff on Thursday night. At Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in overtime on a game-winning goal by Edmonton Oilers captain and centre Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario. Here is the reaction from X.

There was significant interest in this tournament within the country of Canada and the word united was appropriate. Viewing parties were all over the nation, and I attended one for the Canada and United States round robin game this past Saturday at my neighbourhood pub. Of the 24 players on Team Canada, eight were from Ontario, four were from Alberta, four were from British Columbia, three were from Manitoba, three were from Nova Scotia, one was from Saskatchewan and one was from Quebec.

In 1972, Team Canada defeated the Soviet Union in an eight game series simply called The Summit Series (four games in Canada and four games in the USSR) in what is considered the greatest hockey tournament of all-time. A top Canadian player on the team was Phil Esposito of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, who turned 83 on Thursday.

There is no doubt Jordan Binnington has had a below average season with the St. Louis Blues (15-19-4 with a save percentage of .897, and three subpar performances for Canada leading up to the final), but was spectacular in overtime leading up to the Canadian win.

Irving is a retired Canadian sports broadcaster based in Winnipeg. This win for Canada came in a very important time in its history as a nation.

And here is how McDavid made Canadian hockey fans simply feel great!

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Connor McDavid

X reacts to Canada winning 2025 Four Nations Faceoff

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
Sam Reinhart 1
Canada to face United States in 2025 Four Nations Faceoff final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 18 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Jake Guentzel
United States and Finland win at 2025 Four Nations Faceoff
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Matthew Tkachuk
USA pound Finland at the Four Nations Face Off
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 14 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers
Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin named NHL first star of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 4 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Ryan Hartman
NHL suspends Wild right winger Ryan Hartman 10 games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 4 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22907223_168396541_lowres-2
Jonathan Quick wins 400th NHL game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 3 2025
More News
Arrow to top