X reacts to Canada winning 2025 Four Nations Faceoff

Team Canada won the 2025 Four Nations Faceoff on Thursday night. At Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in overtime on a game-winning goal by Edmonton Oilers captain and centre Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario. Here is the reaction from X.

A victory that united a nation. 🇨🇦❤️ 🎥 NHL & NHLPA#4nations pic.twitter.com/Vky7xyAlm7 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 21, 2025

There was significant interest in this tournament within the country of Canada and the word united was appropriate. Viewing parties were all over the nation, and I attended one for the Canada and United States round robin game this past Saturday at my neighbourhood pub. Of the 24 players on Team Canada, eight were from Ontario, four were from Alberta, four were from British Columbia, three were from Manitoba, three were from Nova Scotia, one was from Saskatchewan and one was from Quebec.

In 1972, Team Canada defeated the Soviet Union in an eight game series simply called The Summit Series (four games in Canada and four games in the USSR) in what is considered the greatest hockey tournament of all-time. A top Canadian player on the team was Phil Esposito of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, who turned 83 on Thursday.

Answering questions about #TeamCanada goaltending and about his own play with Thursday’s #fournationsfaceoff clinching effort, Jordan Binnnington made several tremendous saves especially in overtime. With that stirring win, he became the 7th goalie on this NHL international list pic.twitter.com/b3GK7uu2Qg — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 21, 2025

There is no doubt Jordan Binnington has had a below average season with the St. Louis Blues (15-19-4 with a save percentage of .897, and three subpar performances for Canada leading up to the final), but was spectacular in overtime leading up to the Canadian win.

I underestimated how good last night’s Canada win over the USA would make me feel. Both from a sporting and political perspective. Thank you Team Canada. You gave the entire country a badly needed boost. 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 — Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) February 21, 2025

Irving is a retired Canadian sports broadcaster based in Winnipeg. This win for Canada came in a very important time in its history as a nation.

And here is how McDavid made Canadian hockey fans simply feel great!