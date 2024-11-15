X reacts to Connor McDavid’s 1000th point

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid recorded his 1000th point in a 3-2 Oilers win over the Nashville Predators. Here is the reaction from X.

Connor McDavid hits milestone as Oilers edge Preds in OT https://t.co/qzbegeHjiS — The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) November 15, 2024

McDavid became the 99th player in NHL history to record 1000 points. In his career, he has 341 goals and 660 assists for 1001 points in 659 games.

The #Oilers win 3-2 in OT!

Nurse from McDavid & Draisaitl McDavid 1G 1A 1001 points

Nurse 2G 1A

Draisaitl 2A One of those games that will forever be etched in our minds because of McDavid’s 1000th point on a 2 on 1 with his buddy Draisaitl pic.twitter.com/WWIeNzZxuc — Paul Almeida (@AzorcanGlobal) November 15, 2024

Here is how McDavid got the game-winning assist on a goal by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. With the goal, Nurse became the Oilers all-time leader in overtime goals among defenseman with six.

Connor McDavid with the BEAUTY one-timer for his 1000th career point And his teammates rush off the bench to celebrate with him 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/zESE31q1Md — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 15, 2024

Here is how McDavid recorded his 1000th point. It just so happened to be a goal on a two-on-one with the Oilers’ leading scorer this season, Leon Draisaitl.

Point 1000 for 97. Who else but Draisaitl to give McDavid the puck at the 0:32 mark here. Generational. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/GlEwffqJze — Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) November 15, 2024

Here is the Oilers reaction after McDavid’s career achievement.

(Related update) Youngest players as of NHL career point #1000:

Gretzky (23 years and 328 days on December 19, 1984)

Lemieux (26y-171d on March 24, 1992)

Steve Yzerman (27y-291d on February 24, 1993)@EdmontonOilers McDavid (27y-306d via his goal earlier tonight vs the Predators) https://t.co/Ces4cqyJ8q — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 15, 2024

Gretzky of Brantford, Ontario posted his 1000th point in a 7-3 Oilers win over the Los Angeles Kings on December 19, 1984. Bossy of Montreal, Quebec recorded generated his 1000th point in a 7-5 Islanders win over the Washington Capitals on January 24, 1986. Lemieux of Montreal generated his 1000th point in a 4-3 Penguins loss to the Detroit Red Wings on March 24, 1992. Yzerman of Cranbrook, British Columbia notched his 1000th point in a 10-7 Red Wings loss to the Buffalo Sabres on February 24, 1993.

Players to collect their 1000th career NHL point in an @EdmontonOilers uniform:

Connor McDavid (Thanks to a 2nd period goal earlier tonight vs the Predators)

Mark Messier (Jan 13, 1991 vs the Flyers)

Jari Kurri (Jan 2, 1990 vs the Blues)

Wayne Gretzky (Dec 19, 1984 vs the Kings) pic.twitter.com/idC8R1R9aZ — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 15, 2024

Four players have had 1000 points or more with the Oilers. Gretzky had 583 goals and 1086 assists for 1669 points in 696 games. Jari Kurri of Helsinki, Finland had 474 goals and 569 assists for 1043 points in 754 games. Mark Messier of Edmonton, Alberta had 392 goals and 642 assists for 1034 points in 851 games.

His 9 points led the way in NHL scoring and helped his @EdmontonOilers to a perfect week – all while becoming the 4th fastest player in league history to reach 1,000 points 💨 Stick taps to Connor McDavid, our NHLPA Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/XAOHF80RKv — NHLPA (@NHLPA) November 15, 2024

In the past week, McDavid has led the Oilers to three victories. On Saturday, he had one goal and two assists for three points in a 7-3 Oilers win over the Vancouver Canucks. That was followed by one goal and three assists for four points in a 4-3 Oilers overtime win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Then on Thursday, McDavid had one goal and one assist in the 3-2 win over Nashville.