X reacts to Connor McDavid's 1000th point

Jeremy Freeborn
Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid recorded his 1000th point in a 3-2 Oilers win over the Nashville Predators. Here is the reaction from X.

McDavid became the 99th player in NHL history to record 1000 points. In his career, he has 341 goals and 660 assists for 1001 points in 659 games.

Here is how McDavid got the game-winning assist on a goal by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. With the goal, Nurse became the Oilers all-time leader in overtime goals among defenseman with six.

Here is how McDavid recorded his 1000th point. It just so happened to be a goal on a two-on-one with the Oilers’ leading scorer this season, Leon Draisaitl.

Here is the Oilers reaction after McDavid’s career achievement.

 

Gretzky of Brantford, Ontario posted his 1000th point in a 7-3 Oilers win over the Los Angeles Kings on December 19, 1984. Bossy of Montreal, Quebec recorded generated his 1000th point in a 7-5 Islanders win over the Washington Capitals on January 24, 1986. Lemieux of Montreal generated his 1000th point in a 4-3 Penguins loss to the Detroit Red Wings on March 24, 1992. Yzerman of Cranbrook, British Columbia notched his 1000th point in a 10-7 Red Wings loss to the Buffalo Sabres on February 24, 1993.

Four players have had 1000 points or more with the Oilers. Gretzky had 583 goals and 1086 assists for 1669 points in 696 games. Jari Kurri of Helsinki, Finland had 474 goals and 569 assists for 1043 points in 754 games. Mark Messier of Edmonton, Alberta had 392 goals and 642 assists for 1034 points in 851 games.

In the past week, McDavid has led the Oilers to three victories. On Saturday, he had one goal and two assists for three points in a 7-3 Oilers win over the Vancouver Canucks. That was followed by one goal and three assists for four points in a 4-3 Oilers overtime win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Then on Thursday, McDavid had one goal and one assist in the 3-2 win over Nashville.

 

NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

