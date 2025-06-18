NHL News and Rumors

X reacts to Florida Panthers winning the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals

Jeremy Freeborn
World Cup Of Hockey 2016 - Team Europe Practice

The Florida Panthers are the Stanley Cup champions for the second year in a row. On Tuesday, they defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in game six of the Stanley Cup Finals from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida to win the series four games to two. This was the second straight season the Panthers won the Stanley Cup. They beat the Oilers in seven games last year. In Tuesday’s win, Sam Reinhart of West Vancouver, British Columbia was the Panthers superstar as he scored four goals. Here is the reaction from X.

Hyman was injured in game four of the Oilers’s Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. The Oilers simply could not match the Panthers’s physicality and lacked the energy required to win the Stanley Cup. Hyman’s injury was a dislocated right wrist and is expected to be back for the start of the 2025-26 NHL regular season.

The Panthers will have their Stanley Cup parade on Sunday. This will give the players and fans an opportunity to connect in a fabulous celebration.

The Panthers outscored the Oilers 28-17 in six games. One could argue the one Oiler who had a decent series was Leon Draisaitl of Cologne, Germany, who scored two overtime winners. I personally believe there are not a lot of changes required. The absence of Hyman is a major reason why the Oilers are not Stanley Cup champions.

Re-signing Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard are obviously two of Bowman’s priorities. The goaltending from Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard in the Stanley Cup Finals was definitely below average. However, the Oilers fanbase must be careful what they wish for. There are a lot of goaltenders on the market worse than Skinner and Pickard.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice deserves high praise indeed. He is a marvelous communicator, and has now won two straight Stanley Cups.

Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Stanley Cup Finals X (Twitter)
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
