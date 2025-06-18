X reacts to Florida Panthers winning the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals

The Florida Panthers are the Stanley Cup champions for the second year in a row. On Tuesday, they defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in game six of the Stanley Cup Finals from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida to win the series four games to two. This was the second straight season the Panthers won the Stanley Cup. They beat the Oilers in seven games last year. In Tuesday’s win, Sam Reinhart of West Vancouver, British Columbia was the Panthers superstar as he scored four goals. Here is the reaction from X.

Zach Hyman led the playoffs in hits (111), despite missing the final round. The Oilers definitely missed having him in the lineup for the SCF. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/S19koPaQAi — Rob Suggitt (@30G30N) June 18, 2025

Hyman was injured in game four of the Oilers’s Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. The Oilers simply could not match the Panthers’s physicality and lacked the energy required to win the Stanley Cup. Hyman’s injury was a dislocated right wrist and is expected to be back for the start of the 2025-26 NHL regular season.

The Panthers will have their Stanley Cup parade on Sunday. This will give the players and fans an opportunity to connect in a fabulous celebration.

Three Quick Series Thoughts… 1. Panthers better team by a wide margin, that team is a wagon. 2. Who had a good series for the Oilers? Can you name one guy? 3. How significant of changes are needed? — Dustin Nielson (@nielsonTSN1260) June 18, 2025

The Panthers outscored the Oilers 28-17 in six games. One could argue the one Oiler who had a decent series was Leon Draisaitl of Cologne, Germany, who scored two overtime winners. I personally believe there are not a lot of changes required. The absence of Hyman is a major reason why the Oilers are not Stanley Cup champions.

If you’re Stan Bowman, what are your top 3 priorities this summer? 🤔 -bm — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) June 18, 2025

Re-signing Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard are obviously two of Bowman’s priorities. The goaltending from Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard in the Stanley Cup Finals was definitely below average. However, the Oilers fanbase must be careful what they wish for. There are a lot of goaltenders on the market worse than Skinner and Pickard.

Above all else, give me an NHL coach who cares as much, if not more, about his 12th forward and 6th defenseman as he does about his front-line players. Congratulations, Paul Maurice. — Dave Hodge (@davehodge20) June 18, 2025

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice deserves high praise indeed. He is a marvelous communicator, and has now won two straight Stanley Cups.