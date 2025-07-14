Golf News and Rumors

X reacts to Grace Kim winning the 2025 Evian Championship

Jeremy Freeborn
The fourth major of the women’s golf season was determined on Sunday with Australia’s Grace Kim winning the Evian Championship. It was truly a remarkable finish for the 24-year-old from Sydney, who jumped from 99th to 25th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

This was the first of three amazing shots for Kim in a span of three holes. Kim was trailing Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand by two strokes at the time. In the process Kim moved from -12 to -14, and forced a playoff.

This was a shot for the ages. Kim seemed to be completely out of the tournament when her approach shot bounced on the cart path, on some rocks and into the water in the playoff. Kim was given a one stroke penalty for the blunder, and the birdie was completely far fetched. However, the Australian sensation took a very productive walk to the hole, came back to her ball, and made a very improbable shot to put the pressure on Thitikul.

Kim is in fact the second women’s golf champion from Australia in women’s golf this year. The first was Minjee Lee of Perth, who won the 2025 Women’s PGA Championship. That was Lee’s third career major title as she previously won the 2021 Evian Championship and 2022 United States Women’s Open. Kim is also the second female golfer this year to win a major title in a playoff. The first was Japan’s Mao Saigo, who beat China’s Ruoning Yin, Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, American Lindy Duncan, and South Korea’s Hyo-joo Kim in an amazing five-woman playoff.

This is an impressive highlight pack all golf fans need to watch starting with the 15th hole.

The sports world knew she was Australian thanks to the Kangaroo!

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Arrow to top