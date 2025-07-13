X reacts to Iga Swiatek winning 2025 Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek of Warsaw, Poland is the 2025 Wimbledon champion. She won her sixth career major and first Wimbledon title after defeating Amanda Anisimova very easily 6-0, 6-0. Here is the reaction on X.

You’d have to be pretty cold not to feel for Amanda Anisimova pic.twitter.com/MdjdqNNRPf — Craig Gabriel (@crosscourt1) July 12, 2025

It was not Anisimova’s day by a long shot. The fact that the 13th seed at Wimbledon got double bageled is shocking when you consider the fact Anisimova knocked out the world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals. Among the other players Anisimova eliminated included the 30th seed Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the fourth round, and former French Open quarterfinalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 6-1, 7-6 in the quarterfinals. Anisimova also double bageled Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.

Iga Swiatek now has a Grand Slam title on every surface! pic.twitter.com/H3SGLqgaLc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 12, 2025

Swiatek previously won four French Open titles on clay in five years. Her wins at Roland Garros came in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024. She also won the 2022 United States Open on hard court. Swiatek has still not won the Australian Open, as she is 75% the way from winning the career grand slam.

And still… Iga Swiatek has never lost a Grand Slam final 😮‍💨#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uzRSJ3b47i — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2025

This is an interesting statistic. Swiatek is 6-0 in grand slam finals. Her record in WTA Finals is 23 wins and five losses. Swiatek’s other five grand slam final wins were against Sophia Kenin of the United States (6-4, 6-1 at the 2020 French Open), Coco Gauff of the United States (6-1, 6-3 at the 2022 French Open), Ons Jabeur of Tunisia (6-2, 7-6 at the 2022 United States Open), Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic (6-2, 5-7, 6-4 at the 2023 French Open), and Jasmine Paolini of Italy (6-2, 6-1 of the 2024 French Open).

Iga Swiatek after winning Wimbledon: “Well, I just received a text from the Italian Open tournament director and he said cause I won they will be adding strawberry pasta to the menu next year. I hope Italians don’t hate me.” pic.twitter.com/f2oK9OWMdW — TENNISCentel (@TennisCentel) July 12, 2025

Swiatek has been having strawberry pasta throughout the last two weeks. Ironically, Swiatek double bageled Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the Italian Open final in 2021.

Our Ladies’ Singles Champion sharing a moment with our Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales 💚#Wimbledon | @iga_swiatek pic.twitter.com/ccL5zlxFhk — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2025

This was a memorable exchange to say the least. The Princess of Wales has been experiencing cancer, although the cancer is in remission according to ABC.