Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to Iga Swiatek winning 2025 Wimbledon

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Iga Swiatek Wimbledon Odds | Swiatek Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

Iga Swiatek of Warsaw, Poland is the 2025 Wimbledon champion. She won her sixth career major and first Wimbledon title after defeating Amanda Anisimova very easily 6-0, 6-0. Here is the reaction on X.

It was not Anisimova’s day by a long shot. The fact that the 13th seed at Wimbledon got double bageled is shocking when you consider the fact Anisimova knocked out the world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals. Among the other players Anisimova eliminated included the 30th seed Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the fourth round, and former French Open quarterfinalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 6-1, 7-6 in the quarterfinals. Anisimova also double bageled Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.

Swiatek previously won four French Open titles on clay in five years. Her wins at Roland Garros came in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024. She also won the 2022 United States Open on hard court. Swiatek has still not won the Australian Open, as she is 75% the way from winning the career grand slam.

This is an interesting statistic. Swiatek is 6-0 in grand slam finals. Her record in WTA Finals is 23 wins and five losses. Swiatek’s other five grand slam final wins were against Sophia Kenin of the United States (6-4, 6-1 at the 2020 French Open), Coco Gauff of the United States (6-1, 6-3 at the 2022 French Open), Ons Jabeur of Tunisia (6-2, 7-6 at the 2022 United States Open), Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic (6-2, 5-7, 6-4 at the 2023 French Open), and Jasmine Paolini of Italy (6-2, 6-1 of the 2024 French Open).

Swiatek has been having strawberry pasta throughout the last two weeks. Ironically, Swiatek double bageled Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the Italian Open final in 2021.

This was a memorable exchange to say the least. The Princess of Wales has been experiencing cancer, although the cancer is in remission according to ABC.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Inside look at early rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  23h
Tennis News and Rumors
Amanda Anisimova
X reacts to Amanda Anisimova’s Wimbledon semifinal upset
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 11 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Amanda Anisimova
Analyzing the four semifinal matchups at 2025 Wimbledon
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 9 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
Six best quarterfinal matches at 2025 Wimbledon
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 8 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Six best fourth round matches at 2025 Wimbledon
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 5 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek Wimbledon Odds | Swiatek Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022
Five best third round matches on Saturday in Wimbledon
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 4 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Three best Friday women’s matches at Wimbledon
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 4 2025
More News
Arrow to top