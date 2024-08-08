Olympics

X reacts to impressive comeback by Quincy Hall in men's 400m

Jeremy Freeborn
In a remarkable spectacle on Wednesday, Quincy Hall of Kansas City, Missouri won the gold medal on Wednesday in the men’s 400 metres. However, what everyone is talking about at this time is the amazing comeback Hall had in the latter stages of the race. He literally went from fourth to first, and stunned the field with a winning time of 43.40 seconds.

Here is the X reaction:

Hall receives support from the American people. NBC also featured a large viewing party in a Kansas City home where there was incredible support for the American gold medalist.

Hall passed Matthew Hudson-Smith of Great Britain, Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago and Kirani James of Grenada down the stretch. Hudson-Smith of Great Britain won the silver medal with a time of 43.44 seconds. Muzala Samukonga of Zambia won the bronze medal with a time of 43.74 seconds. Hall reached the podium by 0.38 seconds over Richards, who had a fourth place time of 43.78 seconds. Samukonga and Richards set national records for Zambia and Trinidad and Tobago.

Hall is the fourth American to win a gold medal in a track event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. He is joined by Noah Lyles of Gainesville, Florida (men’s 100 metres), Cole Hocker of Indianapolis, Indiana (men’s 1500 metres), and Gabrielle Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia (women’s 200 metres).

It was an historic day for Zambia, which won its third ever Olympic medal when Muzala Samukonga won bronze. The other two Zambian Olympic medalists all-time came from Samuel Matete (silver in the men’s 400 metre hurdles at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta) and Keith Mwila (bronze in the men’s light flyweight boxing at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles).

When you click on the image above, you get to see first hand, Hall’s remarkable comeback, and that James significantly faded within the last 20 metres.

Olympics
Jeremy Freeborn

