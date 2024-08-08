X reacts to impressive comeback by Quincy Hall in men’s 400m

In a remarkable spectacle on Wednesday, Quincy Hall of Kansas City, Missouri won the gold medal on Wednesday in the men’s 400 metres. However, what everyone is talking about at this time is the amazing comeback Hall had in the latter stages of the race. He literally went from fourth to first, and stunned the field with a winning time of 43.40 seconds.

Here is the X reaction:

A huge congrats to our former client and friend, Quincy Hall, for winning GOLD🥇in the Olympics! We love your fight Q!! You are such a great guy and wonderful representative of our country — we could not be any more proud of you @QuincyHall400! 🐶🥇🇺🇸🌎🙏🏼💨 pic.twitter.com/1UEAQa5APi — Goings Law Firm (@goingslawfirm) August 8, 2024

Hall receives support from the American people. NBC also featured a large viewing party in a Kansas City home where there was incredible support for the American gold medalist.

"Quincy Hall is coming back. Quincy Hall is DIGGING DEEP! Quincy Hall is running past all of them.

Can he get there? HE DOOOOES!

It's GOLD for the USA! Quincy Hall with the MOST epic comeback! My Goodness!" –@leighdiffey@QuincyHall400 wins GOLD! #ParisOlympics2024 #Mens400m pic.twitter.com/vBphLpbq9W — Mario the Poet (@poetrybymario) August 8, 2024

Hall passed Matthew Hudson-Smith of Great Britain, Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago and Kirani James of Grenada down the stretch. Hudson-Smith of Great Britain won the silver medal with a time of 43.44 seconds. Muzala Samukonga of Zambia won the bronze medal with a time of 43.74 seconds. Hall reached the podium by 0.38 seconds over Richards, who had a fourth place time of 43.78 seconds. Samukonga and Richards set national records for Zambia and Trinidad and Tobago.

Quincy Hall latest American to get comeback win, races for gold in 400 meters Quincy Hall raced to a thrilling win in the men's 400 meters, outracing the final three runners to give the USA another dramatic win on the track at the Olympics.#Paris2024 #Olympic2024 pic.twitter.com/cHheC1iztW — karam gharram (@karamgharam) August 8, 2024

Hall is the fourth American to win a gold medal in a track event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. He is joined by Noah Lyles of Gainesville, Florida (men’s 100 metres), Cole Hocker of Indianapolis, Indiana (men’s 1500 metres), and Gabrielle Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia (women’s 200 metres).

Muzala Samukonga 🇿🇲 broke the Zambian National Record with a 43.74s clocking to win 400m Bronze at the #Paris2024 Olympics! He is the 3rd person ever from Zambia to win an Olympic medal which was last achieved by Samuel Matete in 1996.#Olympics pic.twitter.com/rv66n3I8Hg — Buzi Brown (@buzibrownie) August 8, 2024

It was an historic day for Zambia, which won its third ever Olympic medal when Muzala Samukonga won bronze. The other two Zambian Olympic medalists all-time came from Samuel Matete (silver in the men’s 400 metre hurdles at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta) and Keith Mwila (bronze in the men’s light flyweight boxing at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles).

Quincy Hall 🇺🇸 won the 400 meters at the Paris Olympics Wednesday in a come back out of the turn into the final 100, taking gold from the fastest Olympic field ever. What a Comeback pic.twitter.com/gkGc9jSIlU — The Specifications (@TheSpecificati1) August 7, 2024

When you click on the image above, you get to see first hand, Hall’s remarkable comeback, and that James significantly faded within the last 20 metres.