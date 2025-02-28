Golf News and Rumors

X reacts to Jake Knapp’s 59

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jake Knapp

Jake Knapp shot a remarkable 59 on Thursday in the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In the process, it was the 15th time a golfer posted a score lower than 60 in PGA Tour history. Here was the reaction from X regarding Knapp’s sensational feat.

Comparing the golf swing of Jake Knapp to Fred Couples is high praise indeed. Couples was the 1992 Masters champion, 15-time PGA Tour winner, and first American golfer to be ever ranked first in the world based on the Official World Golf Rankings.

We did not know too much about Makena White, Jake Knapp’s girlfriend before Thursday. We do now. White was genuinely excited about Knapp’s ability to make golf history.

After the first round, Knapp had a four stroke lead on three golfers. Those at -8 were Americans Russell Henley and Daniel Berger, and Finland’s Sami Valimaki. Henley in fact was the highest ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings participating in the Cognizant Classic at number 17.

In all, Knapp had 12 birdies and zero bogeys. He birdied the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, ninth, 10th, 11th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 18th holes.

It was just over a year ago that Knapp won his only PGA title, the 2023 Mexican Open. He posted a four round score of  -19, and beat Valimaki by two strokes. Ironically, it was Valimaki who was one of the three golfers to be in second place on Thursday.

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Kultida Woods

Stories on X about Tiger Woods’s mother Kultida

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 6 2025
Golf News and Rumors
Full Swing Season Three
Netflix Announce Star-Studded Cast and Confirmed Release Date For ‘Full Swing’ Season Three
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 22 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_25140903_168396541_lowres-2
Bay Golf Club wins inaugural match of The Golf League
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 8 2025
Golf News and Rumors
Which LIV Golf Players Are In The Masters, US Open, PGA Championship, and the Open?
LIV to expand to Indiana and South Korea
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 14 2024
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_24413614_168396541_lowres-2
Are golf courses in the fall schedule of the PGA Tour too easy?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 8 2024
Golf News and Rumors
brooks koepka pga championship 2023
Should Golf’s Showdown in Las Vegas take place?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 12 2024
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_24361683_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to the United States winning 2024 Presidents Cup
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 30 2024
More News
Arrow to top