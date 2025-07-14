Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to Jannik Sinner winning 2025 Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner won the men’s singles title at 2025 Wimbledon on Sunday. The 23-year-old from San Candido, Italy beat Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in four sets. Here was the reaction on X.

This is a very interesting question indeed. Novak Djokovic of Serbia, the 24-time major champion is the last tennis player other than Alcaraz or Sinner to win a major and that feat was accomoplished at the 2023 United States Open. Since then, Sinner has won four majors (2024 and 2025 Australian Open, 2024 United States Open, and 2025 Wimbledon), and Alcaraz has won three majors (2024 and 2025 French Open, and 2024 Wimbledon). The third betting favourite to win the 2025 United States Open is Djokovic at +600.

Sinner lost to Alcaraz in five sets at the French Open. Sinner was actually serving for the match at the 2025 French Open in Roland Garros last month at 5-4 in the fourth set, but got broken, and subsequently lost to Alcaraz, 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6. Alcaraz won the fifth set tiebreak by a score of 10-2.

Predicting Rune is a bold prediction indeed. The world number eight is currently at +4000 to win the United States Open. The way Aclaraz and Sinner have played over the last year, they are definitely the heavy favourites. Sinner is at +125 and Alcaraz is at +200. Rune has never been to a grand slam semifinal.

This is an excellent point. In the fourth round a week ago, Dimitrov was leading Sinner 6-3, 7-5, 2-2, when he withdrew with an injury to his pectoral muscle.

Of Alcaraz’s 21 ATP titles, Alcaraz has won 11 on clay, six on hard court and four on grass. This was Sinner’s second ever title on grass, following Halle in 2024.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
