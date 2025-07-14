X reacts to Jannik Sinner winning 2025 Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner won the men’s singles title at 2025 Wimbledon on Sunday. The 23-year-old from San Candido, Italy beat Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in four sets. Here was the reaction on X.

Predict the next men’s player to win a Grand Slam not named Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 14, 2025

This is a very interesting question indeed. Novak Djokovic of Serbia, the 24-time major champion is the last tennis player other than Alcaraz or Sinner to win a major and that feat was accomoplished at the 2023 United States Open. Since then, Sinner has won four majors (2024 and 2025 Australian Open, 2024 United States Open, and 2025 Wimbledon), and Alcaraz has won three majors (2024 and 2025 French Open, and 2024 Wimbledon). The third betting favourite to win the 2025 United States Open is Djokovic at +600.

Jannik Sinner downed defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win his first Wimbledon title, gaining sweet revenge for his painful defeat in the French Open final.https://t.co/YxK6IIaSFP — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) July 14, 2025

Sinner lost to Alcaraz in five sets at the French Open. Sinner was actually serving for the match at the 2025 French Open in Roland Garros last month at 5-4 in the fourth set, but got broken, and subsequently lost to Alcaraz, 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6. Alcaraz won the fifth set tiebreak by a score of 10-2.

I forget he is still playing

This generation is Alcaraz, sinner and Djokovic(😂😂)only. Any other player come for a max quarter final in a grandslam for once and then disappear https://t.co/7Vg8jUYbLK — Donatello🐢 (@Donnatello98) July 14, 2025

Predicting Rune is a bold prediction indeed. The world number eight is currently at +4000 to win the United States Open. The way Aclaraz and Sinner have played over the last year, they are definitely the heavy favourites. Sinner is at +125 and Alcaraz is at +200. Rune has never been to a grand slam semifinal.

Imagine if Dmitrov didn’t get injured. Sinner was in big trouble in that match. — Ryboflavin72 (@RYBOFLAVIN72) July 14, 2025

This is an excellent point. In the fourth round a week ago, Dimitrov was leading Sinner 6-3, 7-5, 2-2, when he withdrew with an injury to his pectoral muscle.

On grass Sinner is better. Roland Garros is Alcaraz’s best slam. Clay overall is his best surface. https://t.co/qytL4i9XRg — The Omnipresence🇿🇦🇿🇼🇺🇸 (@MabongaTapiwa) July 14, 2025

Of Alcaraz’s 21 ATP titles, Alcaraz has won 11 on clay, six on hard court and four on grass. This was Sinner’s second ever title on grass, following Halle in 2024.