X reacts to Jonathan Toews coming home to Winnipeg

National Hockey League Free Agency does not officially start until Canada Day on July 1. However, on Friday, there was a very intriguing free agent signing as the Winnipeg Jets came to terms on a new deal with veteran forward Jonathan Toews of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Toews has not played in the NHL in two seasons due to health concerns. However, you can make the argument that Toews has been one of the best two-way forwards in the league over the last two decades. He is a +148 in his career, and won the Selke Trophy in 2012-13, where he was a +19 in only 47 games. Here is the reaction on X.

Toews was the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks from 2008 to 2023.  He was the longest serving captain in Blackhawks history. While in power, Toews won Stanley Cups in Chicago in 2010, 2013, and 2015. In 2010, Toews won the Conn Smythe Trophy presented to the playoff MVP.

The structure of the contract is interesting indeed. Toews will be guaranteed only $2 million, but has the capability of making $2.75 million more. The bonuses are dependent on the number of regular season games Toews plays.

The comparisons between Crosby and Toews over a decade ago were endless. The reason is because both players were praised for their play in the offensive and defensive ends. Both players were instrumental in leading Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver and the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi.

Bob Irving is one of the most trusted sportspeople Winnipeg has ever had. He has been very insightful with his opinions not only for the Winnipeg Jets, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League as well.

Jesse’s points are very good here. It will be interesting to see how Toews performs and if he will be able to return to the impact player he was for many years.

 

