X reacts to Kevin Durant being traded to the Rockets

Just hours before game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals is about to take place, one of the biggest National Basketball Association trades of 2025 took place. The teams involved were the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets. Kevin Durant, the 15-time NBA All-Star, is being traded from the Suns to the Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Here is the reaction on X.

Love kd but I idk if I’m trading for 37 y/o Kevin Durant — Leek 🥤 (@MalikCraven_3) June 22, 2025

This is a very valid point. However, there was not a significant drop in individual production from Durant this past season. He still averaged 26.6 points per game, six rebounds per game, 4.2 assists per game, 1.2 blocks per game, with a field goal percentage of .527, three point percentage of .430, and a free throw percentage of .839.

Houston got destroyed in the Kevin Durant trade. Kevin hasent one anything since having Curry as a teammate. He’s had Kyrie and harden on the same team and booker and beal and still couldn’t win. He won’t win with Houston . — sportspollsguy 🇮🇱 (@sportspollsguy1) June 22, 2025

The Suns are getting an elite defensive player in Brooks, the Rockets’s leading scorer last season in Green, and a top prospect. Sportspollsguy is right regarding Durant struggling to win in Brooklyn and Phoenix since his days with Stephen Curry in northern California.

Durant played one season of College Basketball with the University of Texas Longhorns in 2006-07, and averaged a double-double (25.8 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game) in 35 contests. He was then drafted second overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007.

Kevin Durant gets traded on the day his former team is 48 minutes away from winning their first championship in franchise history what a world. #NBAFinals — Justin Hill (@Justinhillsport) June 22, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder are facing the Indiana Pacers in game seven of the NBA Finals on Sunday. Durant played nine seasons in the Seattle/OKC organization.

A new era for Kevin Durant 🚀 The Rockets will be KD’s fifth team 🍿 (via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/zxiHcYsMMF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2025

Durant will now play alongside Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun. Both Thompson and Sengun have been first round picks in the last five years.