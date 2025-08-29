X reacts to Kyle Schwarber’s four home run night

It was a magical Thursday night in Philadelphia, as Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio hit four home runs in a 19-4 win over the Atlanta Braves. Here is the reaction on X.

4 HR TONIGHT.

49 HR IN 2025. KYLE SCHWARBER IS UNREAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CbBnWBqCVS — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2025

Schwarber’s 49 home runs leads the National League. He is only one home run back of the MLB leader, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh of Cullowhee, North Carolina. Raleigh leads the Majors with 50 home runs. That is the most home runs by a primary catcher in a single Major League Baseball season,

All four of Kyle Schwarber’s historic home runs pic.twitter.com/tyudktkROA — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 29, 2025

Schwarber’s first home run went 450 feet and was Philadelphia’s first run. They still trailed by two as Atlanta had the 3-1 lead. Schwarber’s second home run was a two-run shot that went 383 feet. Phillies shortstop Trea Turner of Boynton Beach, Florida also scored from the home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, and put the Phillies up a converted touchdown, 10-3. Schwarber’s third homer was a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. He scored Turner and center fielder Harrison Bader of Bronxville, New York from 378 feet, and put the Phillies up 15-3. Then in the bottom of the seventh inning, Schwarber hit a 407 foot shot that scored Bader and backup shortstop Edmundo Sosa of Panama, Panama. The Phillies then went up by a score of 18-4.

There have been 21 four-homer games in MLB history There have been 24 perfect games What Kyle Schwarber did tonight is amazingly more rare than a perfect game pic.twitter.com/ksMWh9FHpj — Dave Loughran (@Loughy_D) August 29, 2025

There have been three players this season who have had four home runs in a game. Schwarber joins a list that includes Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez and Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz.

Kyle Schwarber’s 9 RBI tonight are a @Phillies record 😳 pic.twitter.com/5UAm9wEu7F — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2025

Schwarber’s four home runs came with nine runs batted in. Both are Phillies records. Willie Jones, Mike Schmidt and Jayson Werth shared the old Phillies franchise record for most RBIs in a game with eight. Schmidt also hit four home runs.

Schmidt has the Phillies record for most total bases in a game with 17. He accomplished the feat in an 18-16 Phillies win over the Chicago Cubs on April 17, 1976.