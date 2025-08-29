MLB News and Rumors

X reacts to Kyle Schwarber's four home run night

Jeremy Freeborn
It was a magical Thursday night in Philadelphia, as Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio hit four home runs in a 19-4 win over the Atlanta Braves. Here is the reaction on X.

Schwarber’s 49 home runs leads the National League. He is only one home run back of the MLB leader, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh of Cullowhee, North Carolina. Raleigh leads the Majors with 50 home runs. That is the most home runs by a primary catcher in a single Major League Baseball season,

Schwarber’s first home run went 450 feet and was Philadelphia’s first run. They still trailed by two as Atlanta had the 3-1 lead. Schwarber’s second home run was a two-run shot that went 383 feet. Phillies shortstop Trea Turner of Boynton Beach, Florida also scored from the home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, and put the Phillies up a converted touchdown, 10-3. Schwarber’s third homer was a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. He scored Turner and center fielder Harrison Bader of Bronxville, New York from 378 feet, and put the Phillies up 15-3. Then in the bottom of the seventh inning, Schwarber hit a 407 foot shot that scored Bader and backup shortstop Edmundo Sosa of Panama, Panama. The Phillies then went up by a score of 18-4.

There have been three players this season who have had four home runs in a game. Schwarber joins a list that includes Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez and Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz.

Schwarber’s four home runs came with nine runs batted in. Both are Phillies records. Willie Jones, Mike Schmidt and Jayson Werth shared the old Phillies franchise record for most RBIs in a game with eight. Schmidt also hit four home runs.

Schmidt has the Phillies record for most total bases in a game with 17. He accomplished the feat in an 18-16 Phillies win over the Chicago Cubs on April 17, 1976.

 

 

MLB News and Rumors Phillies
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
