X reacts to Luka Doncic going to Lakers and Anthony Davis going to Mavs

Jeremy Freeborn
Should Jason Kidd Be Worried About Luka Doncic’s High Usage Rate?

The NBA was in the sporting spotlight on Saturday night with an amazing trade that has the sports world buzzing. The Lakers are receiving guard Luka Doncic of Ljubljana, Slovenia, power forward Maxi Kleber of Wuzburg, Germany and power forward Markieff Morris of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Mavericks are receiving Anthony Davis center Anthony Davis of Chicago, Illinois, shooting guard Max Christie of Arlington Heights, Illinois and a first round pick in 2029. The Utah Jazz were also involved, but the principal players in the deal of the ages are clearly Doncic (the NBA’s leading scorer from last season) and Davis (the nine-time All-Star). Here is the reaction from X.

The Lakers Empire account put this heartfelt message on X tonight. Here we see pictures of Davis and LeBron James after the Lakers won the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy five years ago in 2020.

There is a true belief that the Lakers will retire Davis’s number three. The Lakers currently have 14 retired numbers. They belong to Kobe Bryant (8 and 24), Wilt Chamberlain (13), Pau Gasol (16), Michael Cooper (21), Elgin Baylor (22),  Gail Goodrich (25), Magic Johnson (32), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33), Shaquille O’Neal (34), James Worthy (42), Jerry West (44), Jamaal Wilkes (52), and George Mikan (99).

This was truly a stunning deal to everyone involved. Even the King himself.

Here is local reaction in Dallas.

The fact that the Mavericks traded the face of the franchise is downright puzzling.

Here is a recap of Doncic’s accomplishments in Dallas. I am still stunned this trade happened!

 

 

Topics  
Lakers Mavericks NBA News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn
