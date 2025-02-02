The NBA was in the sporting spotlight on Saturday night with an amazing trade that has the sports world buzzing. The Lakers are receiving guard Luka Doncic of Ljubljana, Slovenia, power forward Maxi Kleber of Wuzburg, Germany and power forward Markieff Morris of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Mavericks are receiving Anthony Davis center Anthony Davis of Chicago, Illinois, shooting guard Max Christie of Arlington Heights, Illinois and a first round pick in 2029. The Utah Jazz were also involved, but the principal players in the deal of the ages are clearly Doncic (the NBA’s leading scorer from last season) and Davis (the nine-time All-Star). Here is the reaction from X.

Thank you Anthony Davis for everything. We will never forget the amazing moments you gave us. @AntDavis23 pic.twitter.com/0CCLYP7GKj — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) February 2, 2025

The Lakers Empire account put this heartfelt message on X tonight. Here we see pictures of Davis and LeBron James after the Lakers won the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy five years ago in 2020.

Still can’t believe we are tweeting this, but just want to take a moment to say thank you to Anthony Davis. Truly an all-time #Lakers great. Number 3 will go up into the rafters one day. Wishing you the best of luck in Dallas, Champ. #ThankYouAD pic.twitter.com/db7T4PR6kT — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) February 2, 2025

There is a true belief that the Lakers will retire Davis’s number three. The Lakers currently have 14 retired numbers. They belong to Kobe Bryant (8 and 24), Wilt Chamberlain (13), Pau Gasol (16), Michael Cooper (21), Elgin Baylor (22), Gail Goodrich (25), Magic Johnson (32), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33), Shaquille O’Neal (34), James Worthy (42), Jerry West (44), Jamaal Wilkes (52), and George Mikan (99).

“This deal materialized in the shadows … LeBron James had no idea this was coming. Anthony Davis had no idea this was coming. I’m told Luka Doncic is still stunned about this trade.”@ShamsCharania on the Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade between the Lakers and Mavericks pic.twitter.com/Hp4bL3UX2M — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2025

This was truly a stunning deal to everyone involved. Even the King himself.

As a Dallas native, who went to the Mav’s first NBA finals in 2006 and the parade in 2011. I can confidently say trading prime Luka Doncic is one of the biggest mistakes in the history of sports. This is organizational malpractice. I am sick. pic.twitter.com/7NiWEYHTjh — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 2, 2025

Here is local reaction in Dallas.

“I had a current NBA All-Star text me and say, ‘Do you know how much the Mavericks must hate Luka?’” –@WindhorstESPN on how the league is reacting to the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade pic.twitter.com/Z1afOJQm17 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2025

The fact that the Mavericks traded the face of the franchise is downright puzzling.

Luka Doncic at the age of 25: — 5x All-Star

— 5x 1st Team All-NBA

— ROTY

— 2nd all-time in playoff PPG

— 3rd all-time in PPG

— 6th all-time in playoff triple-doubles

— 7th all-time in triple-doubles Traded for a pick and a 31 year old. pic.twitter.com/AdcNdqrqBl — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 2, 2025

Here is a recap of Doncic’s accomplishments in Dallas. I am still stunned this trade happened!