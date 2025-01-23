X reacts to Madison Keys making the 2025 Australian Open final

Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois is in the 2025 Australian Open women’s singles final. On Saturday, she will face world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. On Thursday in the second semifinal, Keys defeated world number two Iga Swiatek of Poland, 5-7, 6-1, 7-6. Here is the reaction of Keys’s win over Swiatek and what we have in store against Sabalenka.

I am loving how the whole tennis community is elated for Madison Keys … I am so eagerly anticipating this final 😩 — 𝓛𝓲𝓪𝓶 🔱 (@psilitennis) January 23, 2025

Keys is quite popular on the tour. There are a lot of people in the tennis community who are very happy that the American veteran came through with the win.

clostebol drug cheater is out! 👏🏼👍🏼👏🏼👍🏼 — XY (@gjjjjjuji) January 23, 2025

While Keys has popularity, Swiatek does not. In November, the world number two from Poland tested positive for Trimetazidine, and there are a lot of people in the tennis community who believe Swiatek deserved a stiffer suspension rather than a one month suspension she received during the 2024 tennis offseason.

American female players who have reached a Grand Slam final since 2020 : 🇺🇸 Sofia Kenin (AO 2020🏆, RG 2020)

🇺🇸Jennifer Brady (AO 2021)

🇺🇸 Danielle Collins (AO 2022)

🇺🇸 Coco Gauff (RG 2022, USO 2023🏆)

🇺🇸 Jessica Pegula (USO 2024)

🇺🇸 Madison Keys (AO 2025 ❓) pic.twitter.com/9ERYdu7SQo — Camille (@tenniscamfr) January 23, 2025

Keys is the sixth American woman since 2020 to reach a grand slam women’s final. One must realize this is not her first grand slam final. In 2017, Keys reached the final of the United States Open, before losing to fellow American Sloane Stephens in the final, 6-3, 6-0.

Maddie you got game ; Now go get that AO Grand Slam Trophy🏆🏆Will be rooting for you All the way from Brooklyn; 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🥂🍾🔥Time will be 3Am Saturday Morning lord willing 🙏🙌🏽😊 — Marva cuffy (@MarvaCuffy) January 23, 2025

Looks like many Americans will be getting up (or staying up) to watch. There is early morning tennis the next three nights in Melbourne.

Congratulations Madison Keys, girl you were doing “Hard Work” American Woman displaying skills. La’D you’re in D’ Finals, keep on truckin’ “Hard Work” one more!! 🇺🇸✨🏆✨❤ — Terry Overton (@Overton14Terry) January 23, 2025

Keys is one of three Americans who still have a chance of winning an Australian Open in 2025. Taylor Townsend of Chicago, Illinois is in the women’s doubles semifinals, and Ben Shelton of Atlanta, Georgia is in the men’s semifinals.