X reacts to Mao Saigo winning the 2025 Chevron Championship

Mao Saigo of Funabashi, Japan won the 2025 Chevron Championship in The Woodlands, Texas on Sunday. What was most remarkable about Saigo’s victory was the fact it came in a five-person playoff. The other four players who all shot -7 after 72 holes and entered the playoff were Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, Hyo-joo Kim of South Korea, Ruoning Yin of China and Lindy Duncan of the United States. Here is the reaction and interesting storylines about the event from X.

Ariya Jutanugarn held a one stroke lead playing the 72nd hole of the Chevron Championship. A duffed chip led to a bogey, moving her to a tie at 7-under. 😳 pic.twitter.com/C4FMd6TZTo — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 27, 2025

This tournament was clearly Jutanugarn’s to lose. She entered the final hole with a one stroke lead at -8. On the 18th hole, the Bangkok native had her golf ball in the rough and it took two attempts to get her ball out, as her first shot went about three inches. Jutanugarn bogeyed the 18th hole, and parred the playoff.

Mao Saigo of Japan won the Chevron Championship on Sunday to claim her first LPGA major title… Then nearly drowned during the traditional victory plunge. Saigo can’t swim but apparently didn’t know the pond was that deep. Disaster averted! pic.twitter.com/bbf8msmP0x — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) April 28, 2025

It is nice to see that this tradition is continuing from when the major was hosted in Rancho Mirage, California. In the future, the golfers should be notified about the deep waters.

The first FIVE-WAY PLAYOFF in women’s major history. 🏆⚔️ Get to NBC or Peacock to see who wins the Chevron Championship. pic.twitter.com/ACmY8tgpVo — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 27, 2025

This was also the largest playoff in major championship history. On several occasions there have been three men who have reached the playoff at the Masters, British Open, PGA Championship, and United States Open, but never more than three.

After round one at the Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda was in 114th place. By the end of Sunday, she was T14 and just five shots out of the playoff. What a comeback. 👏 pic.twitter.com/lwHbOZkp82 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) April 28, 2025

This was a very impressive comeback for the world number one and defending champion from 2024. However, Korda is still looking for her first championship in 2025.

Chevron Championship: Golf World Reacts to Unbelievably Tragic End https://t.co/MkAOdBWTh1 — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) April 28, 2025

The comment of ” unbelievably tragic end” is inaccurate in my opinion. The bottom of line is the Chevron Championship is a major and is expected to play tough. The fact that the golfers, including Jutanugarn, struggled near the end, made the championship very interesting to watch.