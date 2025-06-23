X reacts to Oklahoma City Thunder winning 2025 NBA Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the champions of the 2025 NBA Finals. On Sunday night at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers 103-91. The Thunder defeated the Pacers four games to three in the best out of seven series. Here was the reaction on X.

Scoring champ

All Star

All NBA

NBA Champion

MVP

WCMVP

FMVP pic.twitter.com/3XmMP52Je5 — TF (@ThunderFocus) June 23, 2025

It was quite possibly one of the greatest single seasons by a single player in the history of the National Basketball Association. What Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was able to accomplish during the entire season was nothing short of being extraordinary. Only three other players have led the NBA in scoring, been NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP in one season. That list incudes Lew Alcindor, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal.

In the NBA Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.3 points per game, 5.6 assists per game, and 4.6 rebounds per game in seven postseason contests. He is the first Canadian in the history of the NBA to be NBA Finals MVP.

Chet Holmgren has the most blocks ever in Game 7 of the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/DKCA2bl48b — TF (@ThunderFocus) June 23, 2025

iIt was quite the game for Holmgren, who had five blocks, the most blocked shots ever for a game seven. Dikembe Mutombo and Elvin Hayes have the most blocks ever for any game seven with seven.

Insane shot from Bob Mills SkyNews 9 as OKC celebrates the Thunder winning the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/swCtVdbeAq — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) June 23, 2025

This is the first ever professional championship for the state of Oklahoma in the big four professional sports. The organization won one NBA Finals when the team was based in Seattle.

Shai is now the UNDISPUTED Best Player In The NBA pic.twitter.com/8i3H9U2X9f — Thunder Run The West (@DubsThunder) June 23, 2025

You can definitely make that claim and he will also be the top Canadian athlete of 2025 too. Gilgeous-Alexander is a national icon in Canada for what he accomplished this year.