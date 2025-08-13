X reacts to Pete Alonso setting Mets franchise record for home runs

New York Mets history was made on Tuesday. Pete Alonso of Tampa, Florida set the Mets franchise record for most home runs in a career with 254. He broke the previous record of 252 home runs set by Darryl Strawberry of Los Angeles, California. Here is the reaction from X.

Pete Alonso hits career homer No. 253, passing Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in @Mets franchise history! pic.twitter.com/QIExcEVeoT — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2025

Alonso actually hit two home runs on Tuesday in a 13-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in a National League East Division battle. It was Alonso’s first home run that put him into the Mets record books. It was in the bottom of the third inning to right center field. The home run went 394 feet, scored left fielder Brandon Nimmo of Cheyenne, Wyoming with two out and put the Mets up 5-1. The home run also came off of Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider, who has been a disappointment for Atlanta this season. He picked up his 10th loss of the season for Atlanta on Tuesday.

Pete Alonso will go down as one of the greatest Mets ever. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/psi54nbFln — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) August 13, 2025

This comment may be questioned. Alonso could be considered one of the greatest Mets ever. However, in order to be great, one could argue that you have to win a World Series. That said, third baseman David Wright of Norfolk, Virginia, who recently had his number five by the Mets, never won a World Series, and is the all-time Mets leader in runs scored, hits, doubles, runs batted in, total bases, extra base hits, and sacrifice flies.

You could tell how much this record means to Pete Alonso. He loves and fully embraces this organization, the fans and the city. Met for life. pic.twitter.com/8zgCHVljvu — Amazin’ Army (@WE_ARE_MET_FANS) August 13, 2025

Actually Alonso was almost not a Met to start the season. He was involved in a contract dispute with the Mets management. The Toronto Blue Jays were one team quite interested in Alonso, but he chose to stay with the Mets instead.

Darryl Strawberry congratulates Pete Alonso on breaking his Mets home run record 🤝 (via @Mets) pic.twitter.com/ly8rDtYl6G — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 13, 2025

Alonso received a congratulations from Strawberry, who hit 252 home runs from 1983 to 1990.

Steve Cohen, if you can hear me. All i’m asking for is PLEASE never let PETE ALONSO GO. — MVPETE 🐻‍❄️ (@PolarPower20) August 13, 2025

It appears Alonso is a fan favourite in the Big Apple.