X reacts to recent retirements of Simona Halep and Diego Schwartzman

Jeremy Freeborn
One of the top stories in the tennis world this month has been the announcement of two retirements. The first was Simona Halep of Bucharest, Romania on February 4, and the second was Diego Schwartzman of Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday. Here is the reaction from X.

At the 2019 Wimbledon tournament, Halep steamrolled past American Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in the final. What was so remarkable about Halep’s 2019 Wimbledon tournament was the fact she won 52% of return games in her seven matches. In addition to beating Williams, Halep beat two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-3, 6-1 in the third round, 2023 United States Open champion Coco Gauff of the United States 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round, and three-time grand slam semifinalist Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals.

Known for her endurance, Halep beat Lauren Davis of the United States 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 in the third round of the 2018 Australian Open. The match took three hours and 44 minutes and Halep saved three match points.

This is a prime example of Schwartzman’s popularity in Argentina. Of his four career titles, he won the 2021 Argentina Open, where he beat Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 6-2 in an all-Argentinian final.

There is no doubt Schwartzman’s legacy will be his work ethic. Each and every match you could see the effort was there.

In one of the craziest doubles partnerships in tennis history, Schwartzman and Isner reached the men’s doubles final of the Italian Open, before losing to Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia, 6-2, 6-7, [12-10].

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
