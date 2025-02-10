The Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday had a surprise appearance from women’s tennis superstar Serena Williams. The 23-time major champion went to the stage and was seen performing dance moves during a performance by Kendrick Lamar. Here is the reaction on X.

Serena Williams c walking during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/U6AUE9p9lw — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 10, 2025

Yes folks, that is Serena Williams performing in a blue dress on stage in New Orleans. On a night when the game itself was a sleeper, Williams once again captured the spotlight.

Serena Williams was a surprise dancer as Kendrick Lamar headlined the #SuperBowl halftime show. The tennis icon joined Lamar, SZA and Samuel L. Jackson in participating in the show. https://t.co/D1wE5Qgyet pic.twitter.com/aN2shz5uSX — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 10, 2025

Joining Williams was Jackson and SZA. Being a sports guy, I know nothing about SZA, but am aware of Jackson in his commercials alongside NBA star Charles Barkley for Capital One.

Whatever happened at the Super Bowl in America.🇺🇸 Backstage and celebrities passing through 🔥🔥

Messi and his Barcelona old team mates link up

Donald Trump and Taylor swift making it.

Kendrick Lamar brought Serena Williams on stage🤣🤣🔥🔥

Highlights Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/rAsyLdEG9V — Dr Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) February 10, 2025

Williams was not the only high profile person at the Super Bowl. Swift was there because she is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Trump became the first sitting American president to attend a Super Bowl. Messi, meanwhile, was at the Super Bowl after filming a Super Bowl commercial for Michelob Ultra.

The most viewed @NFL posts on X from the Super Bowl: Lionel Messi arrival video: 11 million

Lionel Messi photo: 8m

“Not like Us”: 5.2m

Serena Williams: 4.1m

Brittany Mahomes and kids: 4.6m

Cooper DeJean’s pick six: 3.8m pic.twitter.com/rlzCQbw6dT — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) February 10, 2025

In an interesting statistic here was the fact that Serena actually had fewer views on X than Messi. When it came to the game itself, Cooper DeJean’s 38 yard interception return for a touchdown was definitely memorable. The major score put the Eagles up 17-0. DeJean was the first player to ever score a touchdown in the Super Bowl on his birthday.