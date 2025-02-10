Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to Serena Williams's surprising appearance at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jeremy Freeborn
Tennis: US Open

The Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday had a surprise appearance from women’s tennis superstar Serena Williams. The 23-time major champion went to the stage and was seen performing dance moves during a performance by Kendrick Lamar. Here is the reaction on X.

Yes folks, that is Serena Williams performing in a blue dress on stage in New Orleans. On a night when the game itself was a sleeper, Williams once again captured the spotlight.

Joining Williams was Jackson and SZA. Being a sports guy, I know nothing about SZA, but am aware of Jackson in his commercials alongside NBA star Charles Barkley for Capital One.

Williams was not the only high profile person at the Super Bowl. Swift was there because she is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Trump became the first sitting American president to attend a Super Bowl. Messi, meanwhile, was at the Super Bowl after filming a Super Bowl commercial for Michelob Ultra.

In an interesting statistic here was the fact that Serena actually had fewer views on X than Messi. When it came to the game itself, Cooper DeJean’s 38 yard interception return for a touchdown was definitely memorable. The major score put the Eagles up 17-0. DeJean was the first player to ever score a touchdown in the Super Bowl on his birthday.

 

 

NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl Super Bowl LIX Tennis News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
