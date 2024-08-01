Olympics

X reacts to Simone Biles winning Olympic gold in women’s individual all-around

Jeremy Freeborn
Simone Biles of Columbus, Ohio won the gold medal on Thursday in the women’s individual all-around gymnastics competition at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. For Biles, it was her sixth Olympic gold medal in gymnastics. This places her third on the all-time lost in women’s gymnastics. The only two gymnasts with more Olympic gold medals all-time are Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union (nine), and Vera Caslavska of Czechoslovakia (seven).

In the women’s all-around, Biles had 59.131 points. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil won the silver medal with 57.932 points. Sunisa Lee of the United States won the bronze medal with 56.465 points. Biles reached the podium by 2.798 points over Alice D’Amato of Italy, who was in fourth place with a score of 56.333 points.

Biles is a gymnastics superstar and one of the most high profile Olympians in Paris. Here is the reaction of X.

NBC Sports called Biles “The Goat.” Athletes who have been considered the G.O.A.T. in other sports are Tom Brady (football), Usain Bolt (track and field), Michael Phelps (swimming), and Wayne Gretzky (hockey). Gretzky has been touted by many, including myself as the G.O.A.T. among G.O.A.T.S. For those unaware G.O.A.T. stands for the greatest of all-time. Still, until Biles breaks the record for the most gold medals ever as a female gymnast, Latynina should be considered the best.

Biles previously won the women’s all-around title at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Caslavska won back-to-back gold medals in the women’s all-around at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo and the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City. Latynina accomplished the feat too at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne and the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome.

This was also the second straight Olympic individual all-around medal for Sunisa Lee. At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, Lee won gold. An American has won the women’s individual all-around gymnastics gold medal at the last six Olympic Games.

 

Topics  
Olympics
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
More News
