X reacts to Stephen Curry's 56 point game

Jeremy Freeborn
Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors’s all-star point guard, delivered more magic on Thursday when he scored 56 points in a 121-115 Golden State win over the Orlando Magic. That is the third most points a player has had in a game this season. Only De’Aaron Fox (60), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (59) have scored more in a single contest. It was the 14th time a player has scored 50 points in a game this season, and the 14th time Curry has accomplished the feat in his career. Here is the reaction from X.

A major reason why Curry has had so much offensive success in his career, has been because of his three-point shot making. He has made 3969 shots from downtown over 16 seasons. It should be pointed out that Curry has also taken the most three point shots ever too of all-time (9366). On Thursday, Curry made 12 of 19 three point shot attempts.

Curry’s 56 points are the fourth most points he has ever had in a single game. Curry’s 12 three-point shots are the second most he has ever had in a single game. Curry had a career-high 62 points and a career-high 13 three-pointers in a 137-122 Warriors win over the Portland Trail Blazers on January 3, 2021.

Since Jimmy Butler first started playing with the Warriors after their blockbuster deal with the Miami Heat, Curry has been spectacular and the Warriors have been red hot. Golden State has won seven of eight games, and Curry has averaged 30.6 points per game.

This is high praise from Butler, who has sparkled himself with Golden State. He is averaging 16.4 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, 5.6 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per game in a Warriors uniform.

I wonder if Curry is starting a new trend? There is no doubt that Sonya has seen her fair share of magical moments watching her son.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
