X reacts to Stephen Curry’s 56 point game

Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors’s all-star point guard, delivered more magic on Thursday when he scored 56 points in a 121-115 Golden State win over the Orlando Magic. That is the third most points a player has had in a game this season. Only De’Aaron Fox (60), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (59) have scored more in a single contest. It was the 14th time a player has scored 50 points in a game this season, and the 14th time Curry has accomplished the feat in his career. Here is the reaction from X.

Most games with 9+ 3-pointers made in NBA history: 45 — Steph Curry

14 — Damian Lillard

12 — Klay Thompson Unbelievable 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YgfZFmcT6e — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 28, 2025

A major reason why Curry has had so much offensive success in his career, has been because of his three-point shot making. He has made 3969 shots from downtown over 16 seasons. It should be pointed out that Curry has also taken the most three point shots ever too of all-time (9366). On Thursday, Curry made 12 of 19 three point shot attempts.

🤩 STEPH LEADS IN SPECTACULAR FASHION 🤩 🍳 56 PTS

🍳 12 3PM 5 straight wins for Golden State in a HISTORIC outing for Chef Curry! pic.twitter.com/l2fEXVFpxx — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2025

Curry’s 56 points are the fourth most points he has ever had in a single game. Curry’s 12 three-point shots are the second most he has ever had in a single game. Curry had a career-high 62 points and a career-high 13 three-pointers in a 137-122 Warriors win over the Portland Trail Blazers on January 3, 2021.

Steph Curry ever since the Warriors got Butler 😂pic.twitter.com/XI9OMZif2Y — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 28, 2025

Since Jimmy Butler first started playing with the Warriors after their blockbuster deal with the Miami Heat, Curry has been spectacular and the Warriors have been red hot. Golden State has won seven of eight games, and Curry has averaged 30.6 points per game.

Jimmy Butler full interview on Steph Curry’s 56-point night “It makes everyone want to be great on the defensive side, so we can get him the ball back and watch him do something incredible.” “In a weird way, isn’t it kind of expected by now?” pic.twitter.com/gUeE2BNhQJ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 28, 2025

This is high praise from Butler, who has sparkled himself with Golden State. He is averaging 16.4 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, 5.6 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per game in a Warriors uniform.

Steph Curry gifted his mom Sonya his game-worn jersey after dropping 56 points tonight 😍 (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/DvJXbe9SuS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 28, 2025

I wonder if Curry is starting a new trend? There is no doubt that Sonya has seen her fair share of magical moments watching her son.