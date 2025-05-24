NHL News and Rumors

X reacts to Stuart Skinner’s game two playoff shutout

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
oil skinner

There is no doubt it has been a topsy turvy Stanley Cup playoff for Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner. In the three games where Skinner has recorded the victory, he has had a shutout. In the four losses in the postseason, Skinner has given up 20 goals for a goals against of 5.00. Here is the reaction of Skinner’s playoff netminding from X.

This remarkable save is a major reason why Skinner had the game two shutout, in making 25 saves in the process. At first glance, there is no way Skinner is making the save. However, when you play the short video, he leaps out and makes the remarkable save to keep Dallas off the scoreboard.

You might be interested who Skinner is tied with for the most shutouts by an Oilers goaltender in a single postseason with three. The answer is Curtis Joseph, who accomplished the feat in 1998. Skinner’s other two shutouts in the postseason both came in the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Here we take a specific look at Skinner’s save percentage game by game. In the three wins, he has been perfect. In the four losses, it has been .833 or worse.

These are Skinner’s statistics in his last five games since being pulled for Calvin Pickard after the first two games of the first round series against the Los Angeles Kings. Pickard had six straight wins for the Oilers before getting hurt.

This is an incredibly important post. Skinner is a human being who happens to be playing in the most important position in the National Hockey League. He has the support of many people in Oilers Nation, including myself!

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Oilers Stanley Cup Playoffs X (Twitter)
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
