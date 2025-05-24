X reacts to Stuart Skinner’s game two playoff shutout

There is no doubt it has been a topsy turvy Stanley Cup playoff for Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner. In the three games where Skinner has recorded the victory, he has had a shutout. In the four losses in the postseason, Skinner has given up 20 goals for a goals against of 5.00. Here is the reaction of Skinner’s playoff netminding from X.

New narrative: Stuart Skinner makes big saves. pic.twitter.com/rd5AibizS7 — Captain Jack 🏴‍☠️ (@OilersJack) May 24, 2025

This remarkable save is a major reason why Skinner had the game two shutout, in making 25 saves in the process. At first glance, there is no way Skinner is making the save. However, when you play the short video, he leaps out and makes the remarkable save to keep Dallas off the scoreboard.

Stuart Skinner ties Oilers record for most shutouts in a playoff season https://t.co/ANLfESfR78 pic.twitter.com/4B9Y3q1Or8 — Canadian Sport Scene (@CASportsScene) May 24, 2025

You might be interested who Skinner is tied with for the most shutouts by an Oilers goaltender in a single postseason with three. The answer is Curtis Joseph, who accomplished the feat in 1998. Skinner’s other two shutouts in the postseason both came in the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Stuart Skinner save percentage by game this playoffs: 1.000 — Game 2 vs Dallas

0.815 — Game 1 vs Dallas

1.000 — Game 5 vs Vegas

1.000 — Game 4 vs Vegas

0.833 — Game 3 vs Vegas

0.821 — Game 2 vs Los Angeles

0.821 — Game 1 vs Los Angeles Literally what the hell. pic.twitter.com/l0U38IIV1w — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 24, 2025

Here we take a specific look at Skinner’s save percentage game by game. In the three wins, he has been perfect. In the four losses, it has been .833 or worse.

These are Skinner’s statistics in his last five games since being pulled for Calvin Pickard after the first two games of the first round series against the Los Angeles Kings. Pickard had six straight wins for the Oilers before getting hurt.

Stuart Skinner being so open about his anxiety is so unbelievably important and special to me. He is truly so inspiring and I am so proud of him every single day. pic.twitter.com/dBqftGo2Mt — x – alicia ^^^ 😆 (@leashadawg) May 15, 2025

This is an incredibly important post. Skinner is a human being who happens to be playing in the most important position in the National Hockey League. He has the support of many people in Oilers Nation, including myself!